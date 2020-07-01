‘Central market’: 815,000 and 7%
‘Serve and protect’: 879,000 and 7.8%
‘Acacias 38’: 769,000 and 7.5%
‘The hunter’: 575,000 and 6.2%
‘Spain direct’: 466,000 and 5.2%
‘Here the earth’: 738,000 and 7.4%
‘Loving is forever’: 1,285,000 and 11.6%
‘Now I fall!’: 731,000 and 7.7%
‘Boom!’: 914,000 and 10.3%
‘Pasapalabra’: 1,457,000 and 15%
‘Zapaando’: 722,000 and 6%
‘More zapaando’: 688,000 and 6.1%
‘Better late: advance’: 586,000 and 5.4%
‘Better late’: 634,000 and 6.8%
‘Everything is a lie’: 667,000 and 5.6%
‘Everything is a lie’: 599,000 and 5.4%
‘Four a day’: 555,000 and 5.9%
‘Four a day at 8pm’: 412,000 and 4.4%
‘Know and win’: 703,000 and 5.8%
‘Great documentaries’: 498,000 and 4.5%
It includes:
– ‘The predators of giants in Africa’: 509,000 and 4.4%
– ‘The spirit bear’: 486,000 and 4.6%
‘Documenta2’: 373,000 and 3.9%
It includes:
– ‘The immense land’: 373,000 and 3.9%
– ‘The immense land’: 365,000 and 3.8%
‘Markets, in the heart of the city’ « Lisbon-Mercado da Ribeira »: 319,000 and 3.6%
‘Page2’: 130,000 and 1.4%
‘The protective forest’ « Saldaña: restoration of the carrion »: 165,000 and 1.7%
‘Take salami!’ « Where were you in 2002? »: 29,000 and 5.9%
‘The summer program’: 593,000 and 16.5%
‘It’s already noon’: 1,239,000 and 13.8%
Antenna 3
‘More than one’: 29,000 and 4.8%
‘Public Mirror’: 382,000 and 13.9%
‘More public mirror’: 425,000 and 9.9%
‘Open kitchen by karlos arguiñano’ « Chicken, spinach and cottage cheese lasagna »: 887,000 and 13.1%
‘The roulette wheel of luck’: 1,666,000 and 16.9%
The 1
’24h news’: 119,000 and 23.8%
‘The TVE breakfasts’ « Pere Aragónes-fernando jauregui »: 197,000 and 8.7%
‘The morning’: 222,000 and 6%
‘Eat the world with a rock’ « Colombia »: 247,000 and 4%
‘Tvemos’: 490,000 and 4.7%
Four
‘Surferos tv’: 8,000 and 1%
‘Better call kiko’: 7,000 and 0.6%
‘Take salami!’ « Ylenia »: 49,000 and 2.9%
‘El rascal’: 77,000 and 3.4%
‘Cobra Alert’ « In the Heart »: 119,000 and 4.3%
‘Cobra Alert’ « En vogue »: 199,000 and 6.1%
‘Cobra Alert’ « Family Affairs »: 250,000 and 6.9%
‘Cobra Alert’ « Fear »: 251,000 and 5.7%
‘The contest of the year’: 319,000 and 5%
‘The contest of the year’: 472,000 and 4.7%
the sixth
‘In the key of night’: 4,000 and 0.5%
‘[email protected]: previous’: 171,000 and 11.4%
‘[email protected]’: 314,000 and 11.4%
‘Red hot: previous’: 411,000 and 10.9%
‘Red hot’: 844,000 and 13.3%
The 2
‘Planet jungle’ « The jungles of the moon »: 7,000 and 0.9%
‘Ingles en tve’: 6,000 and 0.6%
‘The great pacific’ « Violent »: 33,000 and 2.1%
‘What an animal!’: 49,000 and 2.3%
‘La 2 express’: 30,000 and 1.2%
‘Newbies on the front line’: 15,000 and 0.6%
‘Factomania’: 19,000 and 0.6%
‘Documenta2’: 33,000 and 0.9%
It includes:
– ‘The immense land’: 32,000 and 0.9%
‘The tribe’ « Here the man rules »: 116,000 and 3%
‘Film mornings’ « The cursed city »: 239,000 and 4.2%
‘Markets in the heart of the city’ « Lyon-la croix rousse »: 199,000 and 2%
‘Iceland’: 228,000 and 1.9%
Informational:
The 1
‘Morning news’: 207,000 and 19.1%
‘Newscast 1’: 1,402,000 and 11.4%
‘Newscast 2’: 1,158,000 and 9.6%
Antenna 3
‘Morning news’: 211,000 and 12.8%
‘Antena 3 noticias 1’: 2,429,000 and 19.9%
‘Your time with roberto brasero’: 1,101,000 and 9.2%
‘Antena 3 noticias 2’: 1,663,000 and 14.7%
Telecinco
‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 103,000 and 14.2%
‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 196,000 and 18.6%
‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 285,000 and 17.4%
‘Telecinco News 15:00’: 1,998,000 and 16.3%
‘Telecinco News 21:00’: 1,942,000 and 17.2%
Four
‘Sports news four’: 375,000 and 3.1%
the sixth
‘laSexta news 14h’: 1,152,000 and 10.1%
‘laSexta noticias 20h’: 746,000 and 7.9%