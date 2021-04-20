The best images of the World Press Photo 2021

This year’s outright winner is dedicated to the pandemic. The image of a hug that Mads Nissen captured from a nurse, Adriana Silva, to a resident of a nursing home in Sao Paulo, rose as the most representative of the year. Entitled The First Hug, “it was the first hug Rosa received in five months. By March, nursing homes across the country had closed their doors to all visitors as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, preventing millions of Brazilians from visiting their elderly relatives. Is hug curtain it allowed people to hug one more time, ”says the photographer.

Kevin WY Lee, Photographer, Creative Director, and Jury Member for the 2021 Photo Contest describes the winning photograph: “This iconic image of COVID-19 commemorates the most extraordinary moment of our lives, everywhere. I read vulnerability, loved ones, loss and separation, disappearance, but more importantly, also survival, all in one graphic image. If you look at the picture long enough, you will see wings: a symbol of flight and hope. “Mads Nissen is a Danish photographer based in Copenhagen. After graduating in 2007 from the Danish School of Journalism, he moved to Shanghai to document the human consequences and social aspects of China’s historic economic rise. Since 2014 he has worked as a staff photographer for the Danish daily Politiken.