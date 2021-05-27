The best images of the total lunar eclipse of May 26

The event coincided with the perigee, that is, the moment when our satellite is closest to Earth, at 357,362 km. The eclipse could be seen for about 15 minutes from various regions of North America, Latin America and Southeast Asia coinciding with the largest and brightest supermoon of the year.

This is one of the millions of images that we can enjoy today on social networks of the fantastic total lunar eclipse that took place on May 26 and that we were not lucky enough to see from Spain. The image is by the astrophysicist and scientific communicator Ángel López-Sánchez @El_Lobo_Rayado. All the data were taken during the 4-hour ONLINE event “Astronomical conversations under the eclipsed moon” that this astrophysicist organized with the “Andalusian Astronomy Network” (RAdA), “Astronomic Group of Córdoba” (AAC), “Language Association and “Spanish” Culture (ALCE) from Australia and “Spanish Researchers in Australia-Pacific” (SRAP-IEAP), which it was followed by many schools in Spain.