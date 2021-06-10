The best images of the solar eclipse

On rare occasions we can clearly enjoy a solar eclipse, the precise moment when the Moon intervenes between the Earth and the Sun, so that the shadow of the Moon extends over the face of the Earth.

This June 10, astronomy fans have been able to enjoy an eclipse of the sun from many places in North America and Europe. It is an annular solar eclipse, which is the longest of the types of solar eclipses that can occur (total, annular or hybrid) and it is also the longest: this one in particular lasted about 300 minutes, with which the Astronomical photographers have had enough time to take spectacular snapshots.

During an annular solar eclipse, as is the case, the shadow of the Moon does not cover the totality of the solar disk, leaving a ring of light around it. The annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is at its apogee (at the farthest point in its orbit around the Earth) and its angular diameter is smaller than the solar one.

When will the next solar eclipse occur?

According to Meteored, the second (and last of the year) solar eclipse will be the December 4th, and this time it will be a total eclipse (the Moon will completely obscure the solar disk). It can be observed in a total way from Antarctica and part of the Atlantic, Pacific and Antarctic oceans; while in part of the southern hemisphere (Argentina, Chile, Falkland Islands, some points of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Namibia) it will be seen as a partial solar eclipse.

For now, we can enjoy some of the best images of the annular solar eclipse of June 10. Which is your favorite?