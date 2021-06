21/21

“I think the best is yet to come,” said Jon Rahm at the end of matchday three three strokes behind the leaders at the US Open. Well yes, no good, extraordinary, sensational, huge, fabulous and historical, with capital letters, that arrived on Sunday afternoon on the American west coast was a triumph for the annals of Spanish golf because the Basque became this Sunday in Torrey Pines (San Diego) in the first Spanish who conquers this Grand Slam (ERIK S. LESSER / .)