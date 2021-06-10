The best images left by the annular eclipse in Spain

It has had a magnitude (fraction of the solar diameter hidden by the Moon) of 0.2 on the northwest coast (A Coruña) and around 0.1 in the interior and northeast of the peninsula

The annular eclipse of the Sun this Thursday, although subtle, has left impressive images throughout Spain, especially in the northwest of the peninsula, in regions like Galicia. In the southeastern territories of the peninsula and the archipelagos, the solar eclipse has been slight, practically negligible. In fact, those who have not directly observed the sky with the necessary devices will not have noticed how the Moon hid part of the sun; You will also not have noticed a decrease in visibility or temperature.

Thus, it has had a magnitude (fraction of the solar diameter hidden by the Moon) of 0.2 on the northwest coast (A Coruña), around 0.1 in the interior and northeast of the peninsula, and around 0.02 or somewhat greater in the southeast, in the Balearic Islands and in the Canary Islands.

In Madrid, where the phenomenon has been followed from the planetarium in the Tierno Galván park, the eclipse started at 11:01 am, the maximum occurred at 11:43 am (when the magnitude was 0.12) and ended at 12:29 pm, with a total duration of 88 minutes (a little less than an hour and a half).

Why do eclipses occur?

An eclipse of the Sun is the phenomenon by which the light of the Sun is totally or partially hidden when a star comes between the Sun and the observer. From Earth, the body that hides the Sun is the Moon. Eclipses can be total, partial or annular, depending on how much surface is darkened and what shape creates the light that is seen.

As the National Geographic Institute (IGN) recalls, the last visible partial solar eclipse in Spain took place on August 21, 2017, although in poor condition when it occurred at sunset. The next will be seen on October 25, 2022, in the northeast of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. The next total visible solar eclipse in Spain will take place on August 12, 2026, followed by another on August 2 of the following year.