In an interview with “ESPN”, the coach talked about his time at the club in 2019

Flamengo coach between January and May 2019 – when he resigned – Abel Braga, in an interview with the channel “ESPN”. said he would do nothing differently from the period he was in charge of the team last season.

Coach Abel Braga in his spell at Flamengo last season (Photo: Magalhaes Jr / Photopress)

Photo: Lance!

Rio de Janeiro and Florida Cup champion, Abel Braga left the club classified in the Libertadores, but the team – which would become champion in the sequence with Jorge Jesus leading the team – did not have a solid campaign in the Brazilian Championship.

– I would do absolutely nothing different. The best I had was playing. For the moment, there was a certain relay, which was Arrascaeta and Diego. And, even, playing some players that the fan did not like, such as one of the main pieces of Jesus, which is Aaron. He is the player who gives the balance in the midfield – said Abelão, before completing:

– Afterwards, three defensive players arrived, which were Rafinha, Marí and Filipe Luís. And then there was Gerson, who adapted. So I would do nothing other than what I did. So much so that we won Carioca, we were the first in the group stage of the Libertadores after 11 years, and we had already taken a big leap in the Brazil Cup, beating Corinthians – he finished.

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga