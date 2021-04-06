The best Huawei smartwatch, for only 185 euros in AliExpress

The Huawei Watch GT2 Pro is one of the best on the market in value for money, and now its price plummets.

When looking at the catalog of Huawei smartwatches we find a model that is above the others: the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro, one of the best value for money smartwatches on the market. Its official price is 249 euros, but now it stars in AliExpress a level discount that its value plummets to 185 euros.

Buy on AliExpress: Huawei Watch GT2 Pro

Huawei’s Watch GT2 Pro has a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen, heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitor, more than 100 sports modes and battery for two weeks of use. In short, one of the most complete smartwatches that plummets its price by up to 25% thanks to the AliExpress offer.

This is the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro

The first thing that catches the attention of the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro is its design, since its body is manufactured in titanium alloy, its dial is made of ceramic and its crystal is sapphire. It is an elegant watch, weighing just 52 grams (without strap), and available in nebula gray and night black.

Its circular screen is AMOLED technology and has a size of 1.39 inches. In addition, the Watch GT2 Pro has 4 GB memory, speaker to hear calls and built-in microphone. In addition to being an accessory in which to check the time or manage phone notifications, this wearable also serves to keep track of physical activity, as it is capable of registering more than 100 sports modes.

Among its specifications also appear water resistance up to 5 ATM and compatibility with Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 9.0 or higher. Keeping it on battery is the least of the problems, as it has an autonomy of up to two weeks.

All these features make the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro one of the best smartwatches of the moment. Its official price is 249 euros, although thanks to the AliExpress offer it is available for only 185 euros, about 64 euros less.

