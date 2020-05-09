The horror cinema it is one of the most popular genres within the seventh art. And it is that the fact that one gets scares of care in a dark room has its flavor. Filmmakers have always sought inspiration to create the most chilling films the human mind can conceive.

Throughout the relatively short history of cinema, we have had an enormous amount of scary movies that have tried to take us to the extreme. But the real extreme appears when we are aware that many of those movies are based in whole or in part on actual events happened at some point in history.

Today at Hobby Consolas, we review some of the best horror movies based on real events. There are many more, so do not hesitate to talk about them in the comments section. DO NOT BE AFRAID.

Henry, portrait of a murderer

Long before Michael Rooker became Merle Dixon in The Walking Dead or in Yondu Udonta in Guardians of the Galaxy, he played a serial killer in Henry, portrait of a murderer, a 1986 film.

This movie is based on the crimes carried out by the serial killer Henry Lee Lucas, which in the 1980s ended the lives of more than a hundred women throughout the United States.

Devil doll

Maybe Chucky It is one of the most famous toy dolls in horror movies, but it is far from being as scary as the figure on which it is based. Devil doll is based on Robert the doll, one of “the most haunted dolls in the United States.

After a series of paranormal events throughout the life of Robert “Gene” Otto, the original owner of Robert the doll, this puppet ended up in a museum where people come to take pictures of him, asking permission beforehand. Those who do not usually suffer some misfortune, for which the letters that surround the walls of the room where they are attested.

