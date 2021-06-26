The best homemade salad dressing to take care of body weight, recommended by nutritionists



A healthy dressing is light, low in calories, rich in healthy fats and antioxidants, which enhance the nutritional value of vegetables.

There are no doubts: Salads belong to the list of healthiest foods that we have on hand and are simply a staple in any balanced diet focused on improving health. They are also the quintessential dish to lose weight, they shine for their content in colorful fruits and vegetables that provide a long list of antioxidants, essential micronutrients and fiber. Of course, these great nutritional benefits can be quite overshadowed by certain customs that make them highly caloric: fried foods, excess cheeses or sausages and of course, dressings. In fact, it has been proven that a salad can be even as unhealthy as a fast food hamburger and has a lot to do with the dressings. Believe it or not, some of the worst restaurant salads can contain more than 2,000 calories and 30 grams of saturated fat. That’s more than 150% of your daily value!

Fortunately, all is not lost and a salad can be the best ally for a healthy lunch or dinner, you will simply have to make sure to use light dressings that also provide health benefits. Finally, dressings are a great ally to motivate people to consume more vegetables, in fact they can make eating these nutrient-packed foods exciting and enjoyable.

However, unfortunately on many occasions we usually have the habit of buying industrial dressings and with it quickly solve the salads of the weekly menus. The reality is that this can be a big mistake as they can be loaded with sodium, added sugars (even high fructose corn syrup), artificial colors and flavors – a naturally healthy dish.

Therefore the million dollar question, what salad dressing is recommended to use? The answer is simpler than you think: it will always be the one you prepare yourself. That is to say, homemade and made with quality ingredients, it is the correct and accurate way in which we will guarantee that this important element in any salad, it will not be loaded with any ingredient that deteriorates health on any level.

What is the secret?

It cannot be missing as a base, a simple combination of a good olive oil and vinegar. It can be incredibly satisfying, straightforward, and a very commensurate mix with the Mediterranean diet, which is associated with so many medicinal benefits and significantly supports weight loss. It is essential to bet on the use of extra virgin olive oil, it is simply the healthiest fat and provides the body with a magnificent boost of antioxidants, along with unmatched flavor that highlights the qualities of any ingredient. Best of all, you can use your favorite vinegar variant: balsamic, white, red wine, rice, or apple. Bet on adding an extra touch to enhance its aroma and flavor with the use of herbs and spices; mint, spearmint, thyme, oregano, rosemary, basil, ginger, garlic. Remember the most important thing is that the ratio of oil and vinegar is 3: 1.

A good tip is prepare a bottle of 500 ml or one liter, keep it refrigerated and use it in salads for lunch and dinner. It also works for lining up grilled veggies and ceviches – you’ll forget about buying dressings.

Basic recipe for homemade ginger vinaigrette:

Ingredients:

3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil (190 ml) 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar (65 ml) 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon mustard Dijon 1 tablespoon maple syrup 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning or any other dried herb

Preparation mode:

Add all the ingredients in a bowl, with the help of a whisk, mix well, pour into an airtight glass jar, shake and keep refrigerated for up to 2 weeks. Another great alternative is to blend all the ingredients, you will get a creamier dressing not so vinaigrette style It’s delicious!

What you have to know if you are going to buy it:

Although there are no doubts and the best dressing will always be to drizzle a little olive oil and vinegar, on many occasions we need a different option and many people prefer to have a ready-made product on hand. Which is perfectly fine, if you learn to make the best choices, therefore there are some general guidelines when buying bottled dressings.

– Bet on the options that are simple, that is, with short ingredient lists. Choose those with little sodium. added sugar, and always make sure they have a good source of healthy fats It’s very important! Choose those with extra virgin olive oil and avocado. Avoid at all costs those dressings that do not contain fat, in most cases, when you remove the fat from the dressing, the flavor is offset by adding more carbohydrates, often in the form of added sugars. Also, fat helps the body absorb certain nutrients more efficiently, plays a good role in metabolism, and weight loss.

Also remember if you choose a pre-made salad dressing, bet on versions made with totally natural and organic ingredients or their, such as avocado oil, organic red wine, balsamic and organic apple vinegar, fresh herbs such as thyme, rosemary, and spices such as ginger and garlic. They work well for marinating salads and even protein, like chicken and fish.

