The growing importance of smartphone in our day to day has turned it into the human’s best friend by excellence. Thus, we always seek the best. Make the best photos, have the best connectivity, the screen with the highest resolution or definition have the latest security measures, the fastest processor or the most reliable speakers. That if the mobile that fulfills those functions, at the cheapest price. Years ago you could think of it almost as a utopia, yet the high market competitiveness, with Asian brands such as Huawei or Xiaomi or the return of colossi such as Nokia or LG, has led to prices are normalized. Or at least, bring certain functions closer to an average public, financially speaking.

In other words. The barrier between the mid-range and high-end mobile tier is starting to blur, which we are going to emphasize. This high-end, each day more medium-high due to juggling and a great variety of the same model that brands carry out to offer great offers, We will consider it from € 400. This range of smartphone symbolizes, as we have said, the most powerful in technology, accustomed to raising the curtain on the latest news after the end of the summer. For this reason, and since we have well advanced the year where the best of each season converge, it is the ideal time to explore the market and renew our mobile taking advantage of great offers with the cheapest prices that we show you below.

IPHONE 11

The cheapest model from the latest launch of the smartphone king.

The feeling of the quarter and practically of the year. The latest model of the brand reigns on Smartphone returns to delight lovers of the exclusive. With the same pure essence as always in the design, it presents notable novelties inside, with much in very little. One of the most improved aspects is the camera, with which it will be difficult for you to take bad photos. Has incorporated a sensor to your new dual with wide angle and ultra wide angle, Both of 12 megapixels, and Night mode covering a larger space. Autonomy for the whole day. Six new colors. And the fastest A13 Bionic chip, the best a terminal has ever had.

BUY IT IN THE FOLLOWING STORES:

IPHONE 11 PRO

The most anticipated smartphone of the year.

The jewel in Apple’s crown. Launched as the successor to the Iphone XS, it has earned the nickname of Pro in its own right, with substantial advances over its younger brother, the 11th. The most notable, in the cameras. With a revolutionary rear three lens system, one more than the previous one described, which combines the latest in computational photography and the simplest, offers a wide angle, an ultra wide angle and a telephoto lens; all of them, 12 megapixel. With the same A13 Bionic chip that 11 also has a notable improvement in autonomy, since they have a 18W charger capable of charging your battery much faster. And above all, the screen. A beast. A 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina XDR With a resolution of 2,436 by 1,125 pixels at 458 p / p, it is the best on the market.

BUY IT IN THE FOLLOWING STORES:

HONOR 20 PRO

Four cameras and a record focal aperture support one of the market revelations.

The Huawei sub-brand debuts in a big way with a bet especially for photography lovers. Four cameras, which will satisfy all our demands, make it shine with its own light. A main 48 megapixel, with super night mode and spectacular levels of stabilization and ultra-cleard, in addition, the striking note, with focal aperture f / 1.4, the highest on the market for low-light scenarios. As secondary, a 16 megapixel wide angle, 8 megapixel optical multi zoom telephoto lens and a macro lens with 2. The screen takes advantage of the entire terminal, with a fingerprint reader on the side and a holographic design. Without notch and with 6.26 inches perforated AMOLED screentogether with the processor Kirin 980Its GPU and 8GB of RAM make it a manual win-win. In addition, it has the GPU Turbo 3.0, especially for video games and autonomy, along with fast charging for the whole day.

SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 10+

A renovation to match.

One of the great rivals of the Iphone 11. Samsung persists in its innovative line of recent years. The mobile that continues to be characterized by S Pen, a revolutionary stylus, also does it through the hole in the screen. A terminal with a resolution of 6,8-inch Infinity O curved display with 3,040 x 1,440 pixels Dynamic AMOLED tremendously exploited. And which also supports HDR10 +. Equipped with a high performance fluid processor Exynos 9825, 7nm, a 12 GB RAM and options of 256 and 512 GB of internal memory, is also at the forefront in the photographic section. Has four cameras. A 16-megapixel ultra wide angle, 12 wide angle, 12 telephoto and f / 1.4 depth sensor. In addition, its design is slim and compact and has significant autonomy.

BUY IT IN THE FOLLOWING STORES:

HUAWEI P30 PRO

Dive into the best zoom on the Smartphone market.

The most complete and effective zoom of the mercador, up to five increases, it is accompanied by a triple camera versatile and combinable with 40 megapixel main, 16 wide angle and 8 telephoto lens; all with AIS and OIS stabilizers and a noteworthy night mode. In addition, this ambitious launch debuts fingerprint sensor on the front screen, 6.47-inch OLED. Keep leading the generation Kirin 980, with 8GB of RAM and a 32 megapixel front camera. You will be fascinated by its fast charge.

BUY IT IN THE FOLLOWING STORES:

ONEPLUS 7 PRO

For value for money, the Smartphone candidate of the year.

The OPPO subsidiary puts all the meat on the grill with the OnePlus 7 Pro, an example that it is not necessary to exceed the barrier of € 1000 to have a high-end in our hands. Combine innovations like a Fluid AMOLED display, reduced frames and a powerful contrast to the refreshing 90hzs that allow unique viewing. A processor Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 with OctaCore and one RAM between 6.8 and 12 GB, which ensures permanent fluidity. Also has triple rear camera (48MP + 16 + 8) and one retractable selfie camera. It also has a fingerprint reader and face unlock.

BUY IT IN THE FOLLOWING STORES:

LG G8S

The genius of handling things without touching them.

Differentiate or die. LG returns to the forefront of the mobile terminals showcase with a copy with curious attractions. The first thing that attracts attention is its ‘telepathic’ capacity, since we can handle it with gestures, something rare in the market. Nor does it precisely overlook biometrics, being able, in addition to the fingerprint, unlock it with the palm of your hand. Other benefits of the LG G8s is its glass design, its DTS-X 3D sound up to 7.1 channelyes, their five cameras (three rear and two front), IP68 protection, OLED screen or the Snapdragon 855 processor.

SONY XPERIA 1

A cinema screen on your smartphone.

The Japanese firm tries to differentiate itself from the rest of the competition with a free verse. Finished in glass and very light weight, the first thing that enters the eyes is its 6.5 ‘diagonal diagonal CinemaWide 4K OLED HDR display‘ and 21: 9 aspect ratio and Dolby Atmos sound. Along with his triple 12 MP camera, is especially suitable for creating and enjoying content. Without forgetting its processor Snapdragon 855, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage (expandable up to 512 with a micro SD card) and a 3,300 mAh battery with fast charge, where he also treads very hard.

BUY IT IN THE FOLLOWING STORES:

* The purchase prices included in this article are updated to 28-01-2020