If you are looking for the most powerful Android phones but without the excesses of the super high-end range, here we select the best high-end phones that we have known during 2020. For this, we will attend to the price range that goes from 450 euros to 899 euros.

The high-end is the place where manufacturers throw all the meat on the grill, with the most powerful processors, the best finishes, the best settings for photography and, often, with 5G connectivity as standard. Let’s see which ones are being the best high-end phones and mid-high range of this 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S20

We begin our review chronologically by the Samsung Galaxy S20, one of the first high-end that we met this year and that, despite being the “minor” model of the S20 series, has a well-deserved position among the best mobile phones of the year, standing out among other details for its 120 Hz AMOLED display.

The screen takes much of the limelight, with the 10 MP front camera and the integrated fingerprint sensor, but the terminal also stands out for its triple rear camera with 64 MP telephoto and for being one of the few “compact” bets in the high range.

Samsung Galaxy S20 – Smartphone 6.2 “Dynamic AMOLED (8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Quad 64MP Rear Camera, Octa-core Exynos 990, 4000mAh Battery, Ultra Fast Charge), Cosmic Gray [Versión española]

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

In the same price range and for just a few euros more, there is another S20 terminal that falls squarely in the high-end classification: the Samsung Galaxy S20 +. In technical specifications it does not differ much from the Galaxy S20, the main difference being the largest screen size (and from the terminal). Here is 6.7 inch AMOLED.

For the rest, the Samsung Galaxy S20 + continues to bet on the Exynos 990 and is also a terminal with 5G connectivity, although the battery capacity rises to 4,500 mAh. The camera is also a bit better, earning a ToF sensor extra.

Samsung Galaxy S20 + – Smartphone 6.7 “Dynamic AMOLED (8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Quad 64MP rear camera, Octa-core Exynos 990, 4500mAh battery, ultra fast charge), Cosmic Gray [Versión española]

Xiaomi Mi 10

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is another of the first high-end that we met this 2020, especially notable for its camera four lenses with a 108 megapixel main sensor. It is one less lens than the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, although in exchange it has more battery, 4,780 mAh.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 mounts a 6.67-inch FHD + screen, with the perforated 20 MP front camera and the fingerprint sensor under its surface, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 5G connectivity.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pack Launch (FHD + 6.67 “Screen, 8GB + 128GB, 108MP Camera, Snapdragon 865 5G, 4780mah with 30W Charge, Android 10) Gray + Mi Band 3 + Mi True Wireless Earphone 2 [Versión española]

Xiaomi Note 10 Pro

Similar to the previous name, although totally different, the Xiaomi Note 10 Pro was technically launched in 2019, although it was put on sale at the gates of 2020. Like the Xiaomi Mi 10, it stands out for its photographic commitment, with five lenses and a 108-megapixel main sensor.

With Snapdragon 730G On board, the Xiaomi Note 10 Pro sits on the thin line that separates the most premium and high-end mid-range, with a large 5,260 mAh battery and a 6.47 AMOLED display with drop notch.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro – Smartphone with 6.47 “3D Curved AMOLED Screen (5 Cameras, Main 108 MP, 5260 mAh, Fast Charge 30W, Snapdragon 730G, NFC, 8 + 256 GB), Boreal Green [Versión española]

Huawei P40

Despite not having the last name Pro, the Huawei P40 stands out for its good construction and design, in addition to having power to spare, with Kirin 990, a versatile triple camera with a 50 MP main sensor and a 6.1-inch OLED screen.

He is one of the few high-end compact that you will find today, with a height of 148 mm. It has a 3,800 mAh battery, 5G connectivity and its Achilles heel is in the software, as the pre-installed Google services are not included.

Huawei P40 5G – 6.1 “OLED Smartphone (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, Leica 50MP Triple Camera (50 + 16 + 8MP) with night vision, Kirin 990 5G chip, 3800 mAh, fast charge, EMUI 10 HMS) Silver + CM51 speaker

OPPO Find X2 Neo

This year the OPPO Find X2 range has been unfolded into multiple versions and, although the older versions are out of budget for our compilation, the OPPO Find X2 Neo is fully in. Is a 5G terminal with Snapdragon 765G and a lot of RAM: there is no version with less than 12 GB.

The OPPO Find X2 stands out for taking the screen from edge to edge, curved in between. An FHD + screen, AMOLED and with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. For photography it has a quad camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

OPPO Find X2 NEO 5G – 6.5 “AMOLED Smartphone, 12GB / 256GB, Octa-core, 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, 4,000 mAh, Android 10, Blue color

OPPO Find X2 Lite

Also with Snapdragon 765G and 5G connectivity we have the OPPO Find X2 Lite, another mobile midway between the most powerful mid-range and the traditional high-end, although cheaper than the OPPO Find X2 Neo that we saw before.

The OPPO Find X2 Lite mounts a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 8 GB of RAM and a quad camera with 48-megapixel main sensor. The fingerprint reader is located under the screen and the 4025 mAh battery with 30W fast charge.

OPPO Find X2 LITE 5G – Smartphone 6.4 “AMOLED, 8GB / 128GB, Octa-core, 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, 4,000 mAh, Android 10, White color

OnePlus 8

The flagship killer that ended up becoming flagship could not be missing from our list: the OnePlus 8, with Snapdragon 865 and 5G connectivity. One of its strengths is on its screen, 6.55-inch AMOLED and with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

On the OnePlus 8 you have great design, great performance, and one of the smoothest customization layers, Oxygen OS. The terminal has a 4,300 mAh battery and a triple camera Signed by Sony, with 48-megapixel main sensor.

OnePlus 8 Glacial Green Phone | 6.55 ”Fluid AMOLED 90Hz Screen | 8GB of RAM + 128GB of Storage | Triple Chamber | Warp Charge 30 | Dual Sim | 5G | 2 years warranty

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched as an S10 for the masses -with the permission of the Galaxy S10e- and it comes to be something like a modern take on last year’s high-end, with the same power and a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that solves the dilemma of the front camera with a perforation on the screen.

Unlike other terminals on our list, we are left with an LTE connection in this Galaxy S10 Lite that mounts a triple camera with 48 megapixel sensor, 12 MP wide angle and 5 MP macro.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite – 6.7 “FHD + Smartphone (4G, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 48MP + 12MP (UW) + 5MP (Macro) + 5MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, Octa-core Snapdragon8150), Prism Black [Versión española]

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Samsung Note series does not stand out precisely because it is the cheapest, but this year we were surprised to meet the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The concept is similar to that of the Galaxy S10 Lite, only here based on the Note series and, therefore, with support for S Pen.

Despite what its name might suggest, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is larger than the original Note 10, which has the side effect of being able to increase the battery at 4,500 mAh. All this with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, with a perforation for the camera for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite – 6.7 “FHD + (4G, Dual SIM, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 12MP (W) + 12MP (UW) + 12MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, Octacore Exynos 9810), Aura Glow [Versión española]

2019 phones that are worth it

Although we have compiled the best options of 2020, we leave you with some of the best mobiles from last year in this price range, since they are options to consider after having dropped a few euros.