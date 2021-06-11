the best headphones for teleworking

For almost a year, I have a great co-worker: wireless headphones Jabra Evolve2 85. I couldn’t be happier. They offer high-quality audio, active audio cancellation, native integration with platforms such as Microsoft Teams, and are extremely comfortable to wear.

If I tell this it is because it is not until you find yourself in that need to work really concentrated, when you value being able to have headphones that allow you to take a “step further”, isolate yourself from the world and enjoy the best music, white noise, or any other audio experience that allows you to improve your productivity. Today we dedicate our special article to those co-workers. These are the headphones that they can help you to give the maximum in your work in the IT department.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

When it comes to working several hours in front of a screen, professionals not only value the quality of the audio, but most especially, the comfort that their headphones can offer. And if what we are looking for in comfort, Bose QuietComfort 35 II offer it to us in abundance.

The brand, which does not need large presentations, includes in these headphones three levels of noise cancellation for an optimal listening experience in any environment, a dual microphone system with noise cancellation for clear sound and voice pickup in our headphones. video conferencing, both Bluetooth and NFC connectivity and integration with Amazon Alexa or the Google assistant.

Price: From 200 euros on Amazon.

Sony WF-1000XM4

For many and of course especially if our productive system is based on Apple devices, the AirPods Pro headphones are among the most recommended, both for their noise cancellation technology, and their transparent connectivity with brand devices.

This does not mean that there are not brands that have not done their homework very well and are up to par or even exceed, the best of Apple in this area. One of the most prominent is of course Sony, which is making a strong comeback with its WF-1000XM4 that come with improvements such as resistance to water and sweat IPX4, a new case that allows wireless charging and new levels of active noise cancellation, counting for this with two ANC microphones in each earpiece.

They also have another striking feature such as speak-to-chat that take the user experience to another level. We can be listening to music and the moment we begin to speak the subject will be silenced.

Price: From 300 euros

Sennheiser HD 660 S

If, in addition to wanting to work concentrated, you are a true audiophile, open dynamic headphones Sennheiser HD 660 S, They are certainly among the ones you have to consider.

These are headphones specially designed for those who are really going to enjoy the best lossless music, so to begin with they have a versatile set of essential cables, each with an impedance combined with an ultra-low capacitance, which favors audio balancing. between both headphones.

To respond to the demands of the most audiophiles, they use a completely renewed transducer and a specially ventilated transmission unit to allow listening to the last detail of any composition. The latest from Sennheiser incorporates its classic aluminum voice coil, 38mm diaphragm and a steel mesh designed to constantly control air movement and reduce possible turbulence.

Price: From 400 euros on Amazon.

Jabra Evolve2 30

We don’t always need to spend a lot of money to get access to high-quality headphones, which allow us to enjoy the best audio while keeping our productivity levels high and communicating effectively in any video conference.

It is the case of these Jabra Evolve2 30, which combines business functions for the most demanding professionals, with enough quality to enjoy the best audio. They are headphones specially designed to connect to a computer and bet in this sense on a USB port.

They have a retractable microphone so when we want to stop talking or become silent during a conversation or video conference we will simply fold it up. In this field, they also have Microsoft’s Open Office certification, which measures noise suppression so that they can be used in an office environment with more people and they have a dedicated button for integration with unified communications solutions such as Teams, Alcatel. Lucent, Avaya, or Cisco.

These headphones are equipped with 28-millimeter drivers that give a good response not only in videoconferences but also with music with surprising performance for the use for which they are originally intended.

Price: From 80 euros on Amazon.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2

Those in love with the form factor of Apple’s AirPods Pro and who also want to spend less than half of what the headphones of the Cupertino company cost without losing quality, have a great alternative to consider in these Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro.

Anker’s new headphones offer three active noise cancellation modes, with profiles optimized for indoor, outdoor and even public transport use. They allow you to play music for seven hours with a single charge and the duration is multiplied up to 26 hours if it is accompanied with its case.

Includes your technology PureNote diaphragm, With which, according to the brand, an increase in bass of 45% and a frequency bandwidth 30% higher compared to normal diaphragms is achieved.

Price: From 130 euros on Amazon