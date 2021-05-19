The best headphones and speakers for teleworking you can buy

A good telecommuting team needs good speakers or headphones. In our selection, you will find the best, with guaranteed great sound quality.

The headphones and speakers are essential technological products for telework, that’s why we want to recommend you some models that cannot be missing in your team if you want to enjoy the sound with the best quality.

In our selection you will find headphones from both headband button, as well as wireless speakers that you can send content to via Bluetooth. Also, some of these products they have “extras”, such as the presence of the assistant Alexa, smart remote control and microphone to answer calls, among other advantages.

Audio Technica ATH-M20X Headphones

To listen to any type of audio content while teleworking without disturbing those around you, you can use these Audio Technica ATH-M20X headphones, with a circumaural design that isolate you from external sounds and what it also offers comfort to use them for hours without your ears hurting. In terms of sound quality, these over-ear headphones are optimized to offer a great bass response, although in general they offer high-quality sound reproduction.

Know more: Audio Technica ATH-M20X Headphones

Sony MDR-ZX110APB Headphones

Other good headband headphones to work from home are these Sony MDR-ZX110APB, with a few 30mm drivers They offer good audio reproduction. Also, these Sony headphones have a lightweight design so you can always carry them with you.

Know more: Sony MDR-ZX110APB Headphones

JBL Tuno 110 Headphones

If you prefer earbuds or in-ear, you can opt for these JBL Tuno 110, with bass and powerful sounds and JBL audio quality guaranteed thanks to some 9mm drivers. They are comfortable headphones, which you can use for hours without getting tired, in addition to having pads of different sizes so you can use the ones that best suit your ear. By the way, they integrate a button with which you can control music and calls.

Know more: JBL Tuno 110 Headphones

Sennheiser HD 400S Headphones

We return to the headband headphones to recommend a model that offers good value for money. Are these Sennheiser HD 400S, with a secure fit design that will isolate you from outside noises so you can easily concentrate on your tasks. Furthermore, they are folding, so you can always carry it in your backpack without taking up a lot of space. Of course, a good sound quality on these Sennheiser headphones.

Know more: Sennheiser HD 400S Headphones

Echo Dot 4 Speaker

We turn to the Bluetooth speakers to tell you about the popular Amazon Echo Dot 4, a model that sounds very good, with clear voices and balanced bass. You can control music playback with your voiceWell, the Echo Dot 4 has Alexa inside. You can also ask the virtual assistant any questions, ask him to read the news or tell you about the weather what are you doing tomorrow. When you don’t want Alexa to hear you, you can disable the microphone to protect your privacy.

Know more: Echo Dot 4 speaker

Technaxx MusicMan BT-X34 Speaker

This MusicMan brand wireless speaker can connect with up to 8 devices simultaneously to reproduce sound with good quality. Alexa is also present in this model, so you can talk to the assistant to ask him to play your favorite music, answer any questions or inform you about the traffic situation.

Know more: Technaxx MusicMan BT-X34 Speaker

Echo 4 Speaker

For your telecommuting team you can also opt for this Echo 4 speaker, with clear highs, dynamic mids and deep bass, that is, a great audio quality that you will not be disappointed when playing your favorite songs. If you need something, Alexa can do it for you, and to ask for it you only need your voice. When you don’t want him to hear you, deactivate the microphone with the button designed for it.

Know more: Echo 4 speaker

