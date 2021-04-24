The best gymnast in history leaves Nike to “transcend beyond sports and be the voice of women and children”

The Olympic champion of artistic gymnastics Simone biles ended your relationship with Nike and has signed a new contract with the sports brand focused on women Athleta, an agreement with which both parties hope “empower the next generation of girls”.

The American acknowledged her enthusiasm for the deal. “I felt it wasn’t just about my achievements, it’s what I stood for and how they were going to help me use my voice and also be a voice for women and children.”he said about the new partnership with the company. “I feel that they also support me, not only as an athlete, but as a woman outside the gym and with the change I want to create, which is very refreshing.”he added.

Although the value of the contract is not reported, Athleta is providing Biles with his own line of workout and streetwear and has pledged to support his own post-Olympic gymnastics tour.. Biles said the company’s stance on diversity and inclusion, as well as its emphasis on empowering women, were important factors in her decision.

Biles, who holds the record for the most world championship medals and was one of many victims of abuse by USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, follows fellow Olympian Allyson Felix as she left Nike and joined Athleta for similar reasons.

The sprinter joined Athleta in 2019 after publicly criticizing Nike for its lack of support for pregnant women and mothers. Athleta cited her success with Felix in her decision to have Biles. “When Allyson joined our team, we immediately recognized how powerful this was for the brand, but we also recognized how deep that relationship was. So while we were thinking ‘Who are we? Who do I want to partner with?’ And Simone was an obvious choice from the start“said Athleta Product Manager Jana Henning.

This is Nike’s second outing in a week after Vanessa bryant will leave the company with the expiration of the Kobe bryant. In December, Nike also lost designer Jerry Lorenzo, founder of the streetwear brand ‘Fear of God’ and who signed on as director of Adidas Basketball.