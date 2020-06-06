We are not going to deny that we love technology. Computers, mobile devices, tablets, smart watches, consoles … there are not a few technological products that we use day after day. However, and despite the fact that all these products are made to entertain us or to make life easier, we cannot forget that this also has its dangers.

We must use technology with caution and common sense. There is no shortage of private information stored on these devices – WhatsApp for example knows much more about you than you think – so it never hurts to have extra security when using our gadgets. So if you want to keep your privacy intact, get these gifts.

Protective screen for notebooks

Honestly one of the things that bothers me the most when I am using my laptop in a public place like a cafeteria or a train car, is that the one next to me is constantly watching what I do with my computer. To avoid snoopers and gossips, at least until they get a technology for it, is to acquire a screen protector.

In addition to protecting the screen of our laptop from possible bumps or scratches, these filters avoid gossip. That is, the laptop can only be seen if we look at it from the front so that the people next to us will not see anything. Without a doubt, a very curious invention.

Web cam covers

Although web cam is essential on a computer, especially now that teleworking has become fashionable and meetings with colleagues are done through tools such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams, there are not a few theories that say that a hacker can access our web cam from a distance.

Be it true or lie, the truth is that web cam covers are something essential for many. We leave you a pack of 8 units for very little money. Your choice is to buy them or not. By the way, much better than putting a shabby post-it.

Protective card

If you are afraid of the news (real or not real) that it is possible to clone a credit card, you had better buy this protective card. Just by putting it in your wallet, protects all our cards with RFID and NFC chips from external readings by mobile apps or terminals.

With a size and thickness almost identical to that of a credit card, fits easily into any wallet, so we won’t even notice that we carry it with us.

Security key

If you don’t want to lose your Gmail email account like Micaela and to avoid having to sue Google, you better activate double authentication as soon as possible. In addition to this we recommend you do with a security key.

A security key is a small UBS device that many apps will ask us to enter into our computers in addition to our password. In this way, if someone knows our access code but does not have this key, ++ will not be able to access any of our accounts **. Without a doubt, a really useful gadget.

