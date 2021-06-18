The Best Gifts for Gamers 2021 – Gift Ideas for Video Gamers

Katie buckleitner

I know you have a beloved gamer nerd in your life (or maybe you’re one, too) —and aren’t they just the best? Not only are avid video gamers always on top of all the latest tech gear, but they also tend to have a very special type of internet humor that even your fave standup comedian could never touch. So when it comes to getting them a gift, I know you’ll wanna spoil ’em rotten. Behold: 15 cool gifts for gamers I’m sure are on every video gamer’s wishlist.

Before you start perusing the gift recs below, let me just say that, no, you don’t have to actually know anything about video game culture to treat your loved ones with any of these must-haves. Okay, yes, it would be helpful to know what game console (s) they have. (Imagine dropping ca $ h on a great game, only to find out it’s not compatible with their Mac … Tragic.). But other than that, you should be good to go, because these gift ideas for video gamers are pretty universal and stinkin ‘cool.

(Also, if you wanna check out some seriously aesthetic gamer setup ideas … We got those, too.)

1

cute merch of their favorite game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons-Inspired Hoodie UpOwlNight etsy.com

$ 27.56

Etsy has tonssss of cute video game merch. I’m sure you’ll find something that fits both their favorite franchise and style.

two

some blue-light-blocking glasses

Blue-Light Glasses Ray-Ban revolve.com

$ 161.00

I’m just sayin ‘… they’re gonna need to protect those precious eyeballs from fatigue if they’re spending allllll that time staring at a screen!

3

a comfy seat cushion

Double Seat Cushion

This super squishy seat cushion costs a lot less than an ergonomic gaming chair! Your wallet and their booty will certainly thank you for it.

4

a light-up keyboard

Backlit Gaming Keyboard

It’s satisfying, it’s stylish, and, yes, it lights up.

5

this book about how video games are made

Blood, Sweat, and Pixels: The Triumphant, Turbulent Stories Behind How Video Games Are Made Harper Paperbacks amazon.com

Give them a break from all that screentime with this book on how video games are made.

6

a gaming-inspired phone case

Video Game Stats Phone Case CASETiFY casetify.com

$ 59.00

A cute phone case to show off their gaming pride.

7

the ability to sync lights to the tv

Play HDMI Sync Box Philips Hue amazon.com

$ 360.00

This sync box can connect to Phillips Hue color-changing lightbulbs and your giftee’s TV and gaming console. The result? A super cool lighting situation that changes to match the mood of whatever’s on the screen!

8

a place to put their phone

Dock Wireless Charger Stand Native Union amazon.com

$ 69.99

It’s likely they’re not on their phone whenever they’re gaming — why not give them a pretty charging dock / place for their cell to live?

9

a virtual personal assistant

Echo Show 8

This high-tech device is basically Alexa on steroids. Your loved one will absolutely adore the hands-free experience of getting stuff done via Amazon’s Echo Show.

10

a protective case

Fintie Carry Case for Nintendo Switch

If they’re always taking their switch everywhere, make sure they have a (cute) protective case to carry it in.

eleven

a galaxy projector

Galaxy Projector Petit Pois Creations amazon.com

$ 33.85

This remote-controlled galaxy projector will definitely level up (pun intended!) Their gaming den.

12

an ergonomic game controller

PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch

Because you know that Switch controller ain’t all that comfortable.

13

a virtual reality headset

Oculus Quest 2 Oculus amazon.com

$ 299.00

Here it is, the ultimate gamer gift. It may be $$$ but it is a virtual reality headset after all.

14

to huuuuuge mouse pad

Gaming Mouse Pad

Real computer gamers know that dinky little mouse pads with barely any surface coverage just don’t cut it. So get ’em this gigantic one that even lights up.

fifteen

LED TV lights

LED Lights for TV Power Practical amazon.com

$ 31.99

Honestly, LED lights for the back of their TV would make gaming and even movie nights that much cooler.

