May 10 with moms, grandmothers, at a distance, a gift of health and affection, indicated Hugo López Gatell. Epidemiological coronavirus at peak, keep quarantine

Celebrate moms with Sana Distancia

Regeneration, May 9, 2020. Maintaining quarantine on May 10 is the call that the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, launched on social networks.

Next Sunday is May 10 and we are all going to want to visit our mothers to congratulate them on their day, but we are in the middle of a COVID epidemic, he explained.

The doctor then pointed out that «if at this moment we meet with them, what we are going to do is bring them a problem ».

– “(…) the risk that they will be infected by the new coronavirus,” he warned.

Don’t celebrate with parties

Dr. Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, says that the best gift this May 10 is not to celebrate with parties.

And he insisted:

– «The best gift is to prevent, prevent them from becoming infected with COVID. Let’s stay distant from each other, but emotionally close«.

“And this includes moms, grandmothers, whom I wish an excellent day, but at a healthy distance”: Gatell

And it is a vulnerable group

“In older adults this can be extremely dangerous because they are more likely to get complicated with severe forms of Covid,” he said.

We know that on May 10 they would like to celebrate it with their mothers and grandmothers. This time we ask them to do it at a healthy distance so as not to infect them with # COVID19. Let’s not meet. Please #Stay at home. pic.twitter.com/bonyDX0lZL

They appreciate the work of personnel and health authorities #Thank youForCuiding us

Artists, journalists and activists appreciate the work done by workers and health authorities during the pandemic

Regeneration, May 8, 2020. On social networks, artists, journalists, activists and 4T personalities thanked the great work carried out by health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

They launched the hashtag #GraciasPorCuidarnos and also thanked the health authorities for informing the population.

Among the artists are Susana Zabaleta, Ximena Sariñana, Yalitza Aparicio, the dancer Elisa Carrillo Cabrera, the actor Tenoch Huerta Mejía, León Larregui, Edith Márquez.

They recognize the important work of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and cleaning workers in this health emergency.

Also the Bronco Group, Natalia Lafourcade, the Río Roma group, Los Ángeles Azules, Ana Torroja, among others.

“I want to deeply thank all those who raffle for us, those who without knowing us are taking care of our lives. Today I dedicate my music to you ”, Natalia Lafourcade tweeted.

The authorities of the Ministry of Health also received recognition.