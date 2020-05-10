May 10 with moms, grandmothers, at a distance, a gift of health and affection, indicated Hugo López Gatell. Epidemiological coronavirus at peak, keep quarantine

Celebrate moms with Sana Distancia

Regeneration, May 9, 2020. Maintaining quarantine on May 10 is the call that the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, launched on social networks.

Next Sunday is May 10 and we are all going to want to visit our mothers to congratulate them on their day, but we are in the middle of a COVID epidemic, he explained.

The doctor then pointed out that «if at this moment we meet with them, what we are going to do is bring them a problem ».

– “(…) the risk that they will be infected by the new coronavirus,” he warned.

Don’t celebrate with parties

Dr. Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, says that the best gift this May 10 is not to celebrate with parties.

And he insisted:

– «The best gift is to prevent, prevent them from becoming infected with COVID. Let’s stay distant from each other, but emotionally close«.

“And this includes moms, grandmothers, whom I wish an excellent day, but at a healthy distance”: Gatell

And it is a vulnerable group

“In older adults this can be extremely dangerous because they are more likely to get complicated with severe forms of Covid,” he said.

We know that on May 10 they would like to celebrate it with their mothers and grandmothers. This time we ask them to do it at a healthy distance so as not to infect them with # COVID19. Let’s not meet. Please #Stay at home. pic.twitter.com/bonyDX0lZL

– Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 8, 2020

They appreciate the work of personnel and health authorities #Thank youForCuiding us

Artists, journalists and activists appreciate the work done by workers and health authorities during the pandemic

Regeneration, May 8, 2020. On social networks, artists, journalists, activists and 4T personalities thanked the great work carried out by health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

They launched the hashtag #GraciasPorCuidarnos and also thanked the health authorities for informing the population.

Among the artists are Susana Zabaleta, Ximena Sariñana, Yalitza Aparicio, the dancer Elisa Carrillo Cabrera, the actor Tenoch Huerta Mejía, León Larregui, Edith Márquez.

To all the health heroes, #ThanksForCaring for us! 👏🏻 ♥ ️ @ AuditorioMx @LunarioMx @convencionBMB @cultura_mx pic.twitter.com/a6C9aHjXsE – Susana Zabaleta (@SusanaZabaleta) May 8, 2020

Infinite thanks to all the healthcare workers in this country. You have put yourself in the first line of defense to take care of us. We hug you from a distance. No hatred, No violence against our heroes. #Thank you for taking care of us – Tenoch Huerta Mejía (@TenochHuerta) May 8, 2020

I want to send a very special thanks to all the women and men who are part of our health service for all their tireless work and for risking their lives every day for all of us. #GraciasPorCuidarnos ❤️🇲🇽 @cultura_mx pic.twitter.com/5hkM8jgZdr – Elisa Carrillo Cabrera (@ElisaCarrilloC) May 8, 2020

The true heroes are those people who put their lives at the service of others. I am moved to see how many women and men are saving lives in the midst of this pandemic. They are our heroes. Let’s stay home to support them. # GraciasPorCuidarnos # QuedateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/qS7C5B55Gd – Yalitza Aparicio Martínez (@YalitzaAparicio) May 8, 2020

Thanks !! ❤️⚡️🙏🏼😷 pic.twitter.com/BXahSFXMyQ – Leon Larregui (@LeonBenLarregui) May 8, 2020

They recognize the important work of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and cleaning workers in this health emergency.

Thanks to [email protected] [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], for me[email protected], people who prepare food in hospitals, internists, residents, administrative staff, cleaning and security personnel. To all of them, #graciasporcuidarnos. Have a good time home with yours cultura @ cultura_mx – Edith Marquez (@EdithMarquezL) May 8, 2020

Also the Bronco Group, Natalia Lafourcade, the Río Roma group, Los Ángeles Azules, Ana Torroja, among others.

Thank you very much to all the people who work in the health sector and are at the foot of the canyon every day # GraciasPorCuidarnos @ cultura_mx pic.twitter.com/73VfLdd48l – Official Bronco (@Grupo_Bronco) May 9, 2020

“I want to deeply thank all those who raffle for us, those who without knowing us are taking care of our lives. Today I dedicate my music to you ”, Natalia Lafourcade tweeted.

I want to deeply thank all those who raffle for us, those who without knowing us are taking care of our lives. Today I dedicate my music to you.🎻🎺🇲🇽🏠😊🙏🕊👏👏👏👏 #PersonalDeSalud #GraciasPorCuidarnos @culturamx #PersonalDeSalud pic.twitter.com/HR4li0gAeb – Natalia Lafourcade (@lafourcade) May 8, 2020

The authorities of the Ministry of Health also received recognition.

70 #Covid Conferences in 71 days; Point data, context, experts, apps, websites, contact numbers: the most transparent public health exercise in the history of 🇲🇽.

The desire to discredit him can only be the product of bad faith. #ThanksForCaring for us – Pedro Miguel (@Nave Navigations) May 9, 2020