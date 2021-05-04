The best gifs and memes after the resignation of Pablo Iglesias from his positions at United We Can

The leader of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, announced this Tuesday that he is leaving “all” his positions and politics after the poor results obtained by the purple coalition this 4-M. “I will remain committed to my country, but I will not be a stopper for a renewal of leadership that has to be produced in our political formation, “he announces.” I do not contribute to adding, I am not a political figure that can contribute to United We can consolidate its weight, “he says.

With the 99.11% of the votes counted, the victory of Díaz Ayuso is consolidated and the block of rights.

Pablo Iglesias abandons all his positions and it is not yet known who will replace him. There is a lot of talk about Lenny … pic.twitter.com/huBeeDJNKq – Oliginal Yoog (@ Supertramp9713) May 4, 2021