Although not everyone takes them into account yet, the graphics tablets or digitizing tablets continue to gain ground. More and more people need these accessories in their day to day. Professionals, students and many others are looking for alternatives to introduce graphics or make drawings by hand. Sometimes even to mark objects on a separate screen. If this is your case, you are in for goods, because we are going to show you some of the best options on graphic tablets Gaomon.

And although from this link you will be able to find detailed information about the different models that this brand proposes, we are going to review some of them. Specifically, we are going to keep five Gaomon products that you should pay attention to if you are looking for a graphics tablet.

This young brand, which has already managed to gain the trust of a good number of users, has various solutions, which you should know along with its characteristics before making the final decision.

The 5 best graphics tablets of Gaomon

PD1560 15.6 ″ HD, the most advanced

We started with the Gaomon PD1560 graphics tablet, one of the favorites by the public, both within the catalog of this company and in general. Thanks to HD resolution and a successful viewing angle of 170º, it can be useful in very different circumstances.

Suitable for workers or those who are training in drawings or design, the fidelity of the colors is really high, and all without becoming a difficult device to carry. In fact, it has a weight of 3.3 kilograms along with dimensions of 45x25x2 centimeters, which allow it to be stored wherever we want.

Then you have to think about your pen, with an accuracy of 8192 levels, and 10 shortcut keys for more fluid use. Keys that you can also configure for yourself if you are left-handed.

M106K portable, the best for the classroom

The second option that we can recommend from the Gaomon graphics tablet portfolio is the M106K. Portable, with hotkeys to solve tasks in seconds, and a performance above many of its sisters, it is one of the most versatile today.

Its generous 10 × 6 inch workspace will allow you to develop projects without the feeling of lack of space. As if that were not enough, it has a weight of just 780 grams, ideal to have in class.

If you use a pen, its pen holder is perfect not to forget it. And since it has support for apps including Illustrator, Manga Studio, CorelPainter or Sketchbook Pro, you will not miss any.

PD1161 11.6 ″ HD with Stylus Pen, quality price to the extreme

If we strictly talk about value for money, it is likely that the 11.6 ″ HD PD1161 with Stylus Pen has no competition. Its 8192 pressure level pen is more than enough for people who have never given a digitizing tablet a chance before.

Intermediate in both dimensions and weight, with its 36x20x1.5 cm and almost two kilograms, it is delivered with an accessory that allows it to be easily moved wherever we go.

In turn, it has eight shortcut keys, five configuration buttons for its Full HD screen.

S620 6.5 x 4 ″, designed for OSU

If you are one of the millions of fans of the OSU music video game, this graphic tablet from Gaomon must be among your belongings. And not because it cannot be used by a professional.

It comes with an 8192-level precision pencil, capable of painting, drawing, or manipulating editing programs. Along with its compact size of just 21x17x0.8 centimeters, you can support it wherever you want. And you will not notice its presence either, because it hardly exceeds half a kilogram.

S56K, the best for home

And we end with the S56K. A Gaomon digital tablet in high demand these days, especially required by those users who intend to enter this universe, and do so at the lowest cost. Surely there aren’t many better ones to use in the home environment.

It comes with a flexible and very thin design so, in finished moments, you will feel that you are drawing on paper. Its dimensions are 20x20x1 and its weight is nothing more than 349 grams.

The built-in digital pen comes with a pressure of 2048 levels and is absolutely compatible with office programs such as Word, Power Point or Excel, the most popular that exist.

