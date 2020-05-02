There are children of five years and there are children of thirty. Regardless of what type of child it is, video games are one of many’s favorite entertainment media. Thanks to the variety of themes, classifications and platforms from which they can be played, giving away video games this Children’s Day could be a good option. In addition, to buy these titles you will not have to move: you can buy them online and receive them at your doorstep.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

This is the third installment of the “Luigi’s Mansion” saga, one of the few video games where “Luigi” is the protagonist instead of “Mario”. It is an action and adventure video game where you will become “Luigi” and you will have to walk through the corridors of the “Hotel Gran Descanso Real” that are infested with ghosts. To get around the floors full of puzzles, ghosts and bosses, you will have the help of Professor “D. Sastre”. In addition, you can take advantage of the incredible invention of the professor: the “Succionaentes GO-1000” with which you will become a ghost-catcher. And if you find yourself in tight situations, “Gomiluigi”, your rubber clone that will be able to do everything you don’t.

Classification: Everyone.

Animal Crossing New Horizons

Launched on March 20, this new installment of the “Animal Crossing” franchise came direct to the Nintendo Switch entirely in Spanish so you can enjoy this game in your language. In “Animal Crossing New Horizons”, by the hand of “Tom Nook”, you can move to a desert island if the life of the city has already tired you. There, you must collect resources that you can convert into comfort items or different tools. In addition, you will discover a new way of relating to nature, flowers and trees. You will have the opportunity to build your house, you will be able to make new friends and discover and create your world as you imagined.

Classification: Everyone.

LEGO Marvel Avengers

In this action-puzzle solving game, you can join the LEGO Marvel “Avengers” team and play as the most powerful superheroes on their quest to save the world. As you progress through the game, you will have the opportunity to unlock over 100 characters; among which are “Hulk”, “Iron Man”, “Captain America” ​​and “Thor”. The best thing is that these characters have not only been taken from the movies, but also from the comics. Furthermore, can you imagine being able to relive iconic moments from the “Avengers” movies? Well, in this video game you can see them again but with a touch of humor in the LEGO style.

Rating: Everyone 10+

Red Dead Redemption 2

This is a western action-adventure open world video game. In 1899, in the United States, the decline of the Wild West has begun and law enforcement is hunting down the last bands of outlaws. Those who resist and do not give up are killed. After a failed robbery in the city of Blackwater, “Arthur Morgan” and the “Van der Linde” gang are forced to flee. To survive, the gang members will have to steal and fight, but they will have to proceed quickly and cautiously as federal agents and bounty hunters are on their heels. As the friction between the members increases and threatens to separate them all, Arthur must choose between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang that saw him grow.

Classification: Mature

Gears 5

This new installment of the “Gears of War” franchise has five different game modes and promises to have “the most intense campaign to date”. This installment focuses on “Kait Díaz”, an outsider of “Locust” descent. As “Kait”, you must discover the origins of the “Swarm” (Swarm) and Díaz’s family. Also, and due to the outbreak of a total war, as “Kait Díaz” you will have to reveal your link with the enemy; along the way you will discover that she is the real danger for the planet “Sera”. The available game modes are: campaign, escape, versus, horde and map construction (where you can create experiences for you and your friends).

Classification: Mature.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.