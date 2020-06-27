The NBA has announced this Friday the calendar of matches to be played since the resumption of the regular season on July 30. Each of the 22 teams will play their eight games before the playoffs, and they will do so very quickly. Here are the most outstanding matches that can be seen before the start of the playoffs:

– July 30: Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers

– July 31: Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

– August 1: New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Clippers

– August 6: Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets

– August 7: Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors

– August 8: Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks

– August 10: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks

– August 14: Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets

A priori, the three teams with the most ballots to clinch the ring this season so unique are Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

In a second step are those who have had a good regular season, and who could surprise any of the three already mentioned in a series of seven games. They are: Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets.

In third place are the franchises that are still far from being 100% competitive, although they can be very difficult in the playoffs: Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets.