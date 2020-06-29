Transcription:

We are a few days away from the end of June, which means that the first half of the year is about to end. For this reason, we will list the best games we have seen during these first 6 months.

The Last of Us Part II

We started with The Last of Us Part II for being the coolest release we have in memory. Thus we find a second part that rises before the expectation to deliver a pronounced turning point in the series.

As we mentioned in our review, The Last of Us Part II is a title that plays with all expectations and fulfills in every department. It is a sample of the caliber of study that is Naughty Dog, as this continuation maintains many of the shades of the previous one in a completely visceral experience, however, it does not exceed the original work.

Instead, The Last of Us Part II is supported rather by its combat, stealth, and world-building. Here, you must take advantage of all the characteristics of the field of play to sneakily kill all the opponents who dare to cross your path. On the other hand, the facet of Seattle and its surroundings shown in the game was carved out with painstaking attention to detail. It is an overwhelming audiovisual experience that blew our minds, as it conveys how beautiful and terrifying the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us Part II is.

Anyway. While it’s the best seen so far this year, it’s also a divisive installment that has immersed the entire gaming community in a heated debate where every design decision within the juice is questioned. Without a doubt, The Last of Us Part II will be remembered as one of those games that challenges the feeling of complacency of the players as other titles have done within the interactive medium of entertainment.

Memorable experience

Doom Eternal

We continue with Doom Eternal, the frenetic combat ballet that returns to slap all the FPS of today because it taught us again what a good action FPS should aspire to that is deigned to be called this way.

As you know, Doom Eternal returns with a completely renewed mechanical section in relation to the last installment. While the action of kicking the butts of Hell’s Hosts remains largely unchanged, the details around this activity are what make this experience an endless frenzy of gore and truly bloody glory kills.

In this way, the Doom Slayer returns with a completely improved arsenal, which is the key to solving the puzzles that are presented to you in the form of demons that destroy and destroy. But it is not the only new thing, since under the arm it loads a with new abilities that are complemented by the varied level design.

Every weapon within Doom Eternal is a combat tool whose feel is completely satisfying. There is nothing in this world like hitting the hook of the shotgun cut into the chest of a demon and being projected at full speed into its jaws to burst both barrels that unleashes a feast of guts and blood. The best thing is that this experience does not stop and continues from start to finish.

Anyway. Doom Eternal is an excellent first-person shooter that takes itself seriously. In summary, we can say that the combat experience improved, as well as the story which expands in Doom Slayer mythology with an incredible ability to leave fans of this legendary franchise happy, living one of its best moments.

Doom is Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

We move with Final Fantasy VII Remake, the adventure that started in Midgar and that now looks towards eternity. And is that this installment, successfully revived a great old school classic and completely renewed it … but with reservations because we know that this is just the beginning, so sometimes it still seems an unattainable dream.

Thus, we receive a Remake that detaches itself a bit from the ideas of the original to offer an abstraction that satisfies more than a generation of players. It is an exercise that takes up the past, reiterates it and transforms it into an immersive and contemplative experience. Despite this, the game is still an RPG and, the special thing is that it maintains the essential elements of the original, but presented in an accessible way, and, not for this easy.

In short, Final Fantasy VII Remake is a game for eternity and, months after its premiere, we can say that it fully met. It is an installment with an extremely powerful feeling of nostalgia that, until its announcement and launch, we would never have imagined in this way. In this way we celebrate 23 years of that mythical story full of legendary characters, they have seen more than a generation of players grow.

With a view towards eternity

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

We continue our list with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a game for the Nintendo Switch that continues the agricultural tradition of collecting and collecting that was founded almost 2 decades ago. It is a delivery that does not offer any hint of violence, controversy or drama…. New Horizons is a game that perhaps came at the right time, as an unexpected antidote to the turbulent times in which we live.

And is that New Horizons is a game that leaves aside all competition; here you won’t find races, time limits or boss battles. What you receive are simple tasks such as collecting berries, fish and fruits, as well as relaxing activities such as decorating your home. In other words, an escape to a happy world.

At the same time, New Horizons is a game with an enormous level of freedom; It is a title that is coupled to the rhythm that you choose without making any kind of judgment. It is ideal for children and adults, although those who decide to take their experience to unthinkable limits will never cease to exist; for example, transforming your island into fantasy theme parks or being the new turnip magnate.

For this reason, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the game you need to play at this time of social distancing, because it transmits a feeling of community like few experiences that exist today. Without a doubt, among the best that 2020 offers.

Community

Half-Life: Alyx

And we close with Half-Life: Alyx, which is not only the best that this first half of the year has left us, but also represents the break in the radio silence that has invaded Valve and the franchise for more than a 1 decade.

In this way, a delivery arrives engulfed by an unprecedented expectation, because as you remember, Half-Life is frequently annexed to the lists of the best in all history and its mythical third part, leads the most anticipated game counts. This is how we arrived at the launch of Half-Life: Alyx, a third part (albeit spiritual) that broke with all expectations, since it is a prequel and a delivery that attacks a format that continues in its stage of development and maturation: reality virtual.

In this way, we receive a game with an unprecedented feeling of immersion, as it is the first time that we can literally extend an arm and reach every element within the game; by the way, with an extremely high level of interactivity.

Without a doubt, we are talking about a game that is breaking the traditional barriers of electronic entertainment, since it is an immersive experience by nature and, at the same time, extremely familiar. For more than a decade, we have been surprised to see Striders on our screen and we have walked without rest through the mythical City 17, however, until the arrival of Half-Life Alyx, we have never experienced it in such a way.

Anyway. Half-Life: Alyx is the best we’ve seen during this first half, which at the same time is a positive window to anything Valve has in store for the future of the franchise, we just hope it doesn’t take another 13 years to return to perform.

High expectations