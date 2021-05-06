The best games of 2021 so far and the most anticipated ones to come

The long-awaited arrival of 2021 He is already among us and he carries under his arm the revolution of the new generation that was left half last year. It’s time to polish all platforms, old and new, with all the games that this year will arrive on PC and consoles.

Great games capable of delivering the leap that PS5 and Xbox Series deserve are added to the return of great sagas that will also be dropped on platforms such as Stadia and Switch. It certainly promises to be a great year for gamers, and this is everything we have already marked on our calendar.

The best games of 2021

‘Hitman 3’

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, and Stadia

Price: 59.99 euros

IO Interactive’s formidable stealth and assassination experience delivers its largest and most ambitious edition. ‘Hitman 3’ brings us back to Agent 47 to invite us to find the most elaborate ways to end our objectives. An action game that could well be classified as a puzzle.

‘The Medium’

The fans of terror They have a date with the Bloober Team and their particular vision of fear. After dazzling us with ‘Layers of Fear’ they return to playing with the duality of two worlds, the real one and the one of the dead, to get us fully into ‘The Medium’, an adventure not suitable for the faint of heart.

‘Little Nightmares 2’

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch

Price: 32.46 euros

The first ‘Little Nightmares’ was a great game in which its particular aesthetic, something like Tim Burton did a game of terror, it took all the glances. Now without the wow factor, ‘Little Nightmares 2’ proves that it can also gain our full attention on the playable. An opportunity in which he only faltered in the past due to excess of ease.

‘Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury’

Having become one of the most celebrated plumber rigs in Nintendo and to some extent fall into oblivion by the curse of Wii U, ‘Super Mario 3D World’ comes back to life to demonstrate its full potential to those who did not take the glove in the past. He also does it with ‘Bowser’s Fury’ a new adventure to facilitate even more -if possible- the drink to those who have already played it.

‘It Takes Two’

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series

Price: 35.99 euros

If anyone was left wanting more Josef Fares after ‘Brothers’ and ‘A Way Out’, ‘It Takes Two’ comes to demonstrate what a great idea that cooperative sofa adventures are. A platform game in which you accompany a couple who are not going through their best moment and who promise tons of smiles.

‘Outriders’

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series

Price: 59.90 euros

It is appreciated when a game catches you completely off guard, and that is what has happened to almost all of us with the launch of ‘Outriders’, a looter shooter that did not aim too high and has turned out to be a delight for lovers of the good shootouts in company. .

‘Monster Hunter Rise’

After triumphing in other people’s houses with ‘Monster Hunter World’, the hunt for giant bugs based on grinding and elemental effects returns to what has been their home for the last few years. ‘Monster Hunter Rise’ had a difficult challenge ahead, but it has more than met all our expectations.

The most anticipated games of 2021

‘Returnal’

Date: April 30th

Platforms: PS5

Housemarque It has become one of those studies that are rarely seen, but when they do, it is to teach. The kings of the Martian-style shooters return to the charge with what is probably their most extreme martian.

‘Resident Evil Village’

Date: May 7, 2021

Platforms: PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

Another of the great titles of 2021 It will be the return of the first person to ‘Resident Evil’. It worked like a charm in ‘Resident Evil VII’ and here it promises an even darker and more mindless installment, so we can’t wait to get our hands on it and see how you feel about adding werewolves to the classic zombies.

‘Deathloop’

Date: May 21

Platforms: PC and PS5

With Arkane the end of the world and, seeing the potential of this magnificent idea published by the Bethesda recently acquired by Microsoft, it would be crazy not to give it the attention it deserves. A groundhog day with trained assassins as protagonists and the difficult challenge of finishing your objective while he tries to do the same.

‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’

Date: June 11, 2021

Platforms: PS5

Another that will probably mark the beginning of the year will be ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’, a platform anchored to the possibilities of the PS5 SSD and one of Sony’s star titles for this year. We will see if the possible delays of other projects also make it the absolute king of the console.

‘Back 4 Blood’

Date: June 22nd

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series

With a name that leaves no room for too many interpretations, the creators of ‘Left 4 Dead’ return to the fray with a new overdose of zombies and cooperative action. The bar is incredibly high and not having the umbrella of Valve It can be scary, but if there is someone capable of taking this forward, it is them.

‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’

Date: August 24, 2021

Platforms: PC, PS4 and PS5

TO ‘Kena’ We have a special affection for it because it was one of the first games to show us the potential of the new generation. After delaying its arrival to live up to expectations, this Pixar-scented adventure will be one of the great assets of PS5 during the first half of the year.

‘Halo Infinite’

Date: 2nd half 2021

Platforms: PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series

He did not start with the best foot, but if there is anyone capable of getting up after any battle it is the Master Chief. His goal is to become the first great standard bearer of the new generation of Xbox, so to face that milestone he will probably wait a long time for his paw to appear again.

‘Horizon Forbidden West’

Date: 2nd half 2021

Platforms: PS4 and PS5

Nobody had high hopes for the creators of ‘Killzone’ after the last setbacks, but Aloy’s adventure managed to succeed where Sony seemed not to find its place. The open world of ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ It promises to be even richer and more spectacular, so the only thing left is to cross our fingers very hard so that it lands in 2021 as promised.

‘Far Cry 6’

Date: 2021

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Stadia

Ubisoft has had one of lime and another of sand with their latest releases, so there are a lot of eyes on ‘Far Cry 6’ and his jump to the new generation. Fans of the saga have another map ahead of us full of marks to clear, and that is usually more than enough to earn our enthusiasm.

‘God of War Ragnarok’

Date: 2021

Platforms: PS5

We may end up wanting it in the end, but Sony has promised that this year we will hit Kratos and his son again with axes. From ‘God of War Ragnarok’ the fair thing is known, that it will seek to repeat the feat of the first one, mixing action and narrative in a masterful way. Turn to find out if you can curl the curl.

‘Gran Turismo 7’

It will be difficult for Sony to end up throwing itself into the pool with such a catalog by 2021, but for now ‘Gran Turismo 7’ It is listed as one of the star releases for PlayStation 5. Fans of the Yamauchi simulation can look forward to the most ambitious installment in the series here. Its creator has already dropped that, like John Hammond, they have spared no expense.