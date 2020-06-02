Playing on mobile devices is becoming more common. Big companies like Nintendo or Bethesda have made the leap and are already offering their most famous franchises on phones. The market for video games on smartphones has been active for many years, but it is during the last five years that it has generated the most revenue, partly also due to the power of the devices and the possibilities of connectivity. If you want to enjoy a good time in front of the mobile but nevertheless you don’t want to consume data on the way, we offer you several alternatives so as not to exhaust your gigabytes before the account.

Pokémon Quest is a video game based on the Game Freak license, available for Android and totally free. A most peculiar Pokémon adventure due in part to its visual appearance, made up of cubes. Our mission will be to find the treasures hidden by Rodacubo Island while we improve our equipment.

Monument Valley It is a reference in the business of mobile games. Its second part has a powerful artistic section, but where it really stands out is in the ability to get hooked thanks to its original puzzles. It has a price of 5 euros, but it is worth every penny that we invest in it.

Final Fantasy IX (Steam version) | Square Enix

If you want some more action, Spiderman unlimited It is one of the options that should not be missing in the memory of your smartphone. It is a runner, or game in which we must shoot and attack, while the movement is automated. It has more than 200 selectable characters and a story divided into chapters that collects all the flavor of the Marvel comics.

Who was going to tell us a few years ago that we would have the possibility to play Minecraft from the comfort of the mobile screen? The smartphone version of Mojang’s hit packs all the features of its older brother. You will have both creative mode and survival mode at your disposal, being able to play without an internet connection. Of course, before you will have to pay 7 euros to get it.

This time we bet on a classic game, somewhat more expensive than those mentioned above, but which becomes almost a must-buy for all role-playing lovers. We talk about Final Fantasy IX and its Android version. For 22 euros you will have an adventure that marked a before and after in the PlayStation era. If you are looking for a long title, with a good story and that keeps you glued to the screen, you will not find a better option. Of course, make sure before you have at least 4GB free in the memory of the phone.