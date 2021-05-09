The best gadgets to prevent heat stroke

With summer already knocking at the door of the house, we must always keep in mind how to protect ourselves from the heatwave. But since technology is always at our service, there are some gadgets against heat that can certainly help you avoid the dreaded effects of high temperatures. These are the most requested and useful.

The most useful gadgets to keep warm

Neck Fan and Hand Fan

Who gets hot is because they want to. This fan is on Amazon, and its price does not reach € 20. It has a rechargeable battery that will provide you with as much freshness as possible, and that you can use both when sitting in front of your computer and when you go out to exercise, because you can hang it around your neck.

Mega Chill inflatable cooler

Your afternoons at the pool will no longer be the same, because this floating fridge is a real wonder. Now you can forget everything keep drinks cold and not having to get out of the water when you want to have something cool. This pack is found on Amazon and its price does not reach € 14. Who was the inventor of this wonder?

TedGem Personal and Portable Air

For only € 36 on Amazon you find a water cooled air conditioner that can soothe you on those extremely hot nights. It has the advantage of being very quiet, its consumption is minimal and it can help you when it comes to falling asleep. In addition, when it works with water, it acts as a humidifier. Being at the correct temperature does not have to be expensive at all.

Ice Cream Machine with Timer

Summer is synonymous with ice creams, but to save money and be able to make them with the flavors that you like the most, you have this practical refrigerator. With a price around € 40 And available on Amazon, it is a great tool to give children everything they want, an ice cream at the right time. Because taking this sweet is a good way to stay cool. Its capacity is one and a half liters, and you do not need advanced knowledge of cooking or baking to be able to put it to work, since it also brings a recipe book.

These ideas are sure to help you have a more pleasant summer, as you may have seen, these are articles with a very low price and that are tremendously practical. The gadgets to keep warm that are already knocking at your door.