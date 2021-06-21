the best gadgets on offer for less than 20 euros

We are in full Amazon Prime Day 2021, so it is a good time to take advantage of the offers that we find on the platform. We have already discussed the best offers on mobiles, televisions and computers, so now we are going to see which are the best devices on offer that we can take home for less than 20 euros.

Before going with them, it should be noted that Amazon Prime Day is only for Prime users. If you already are, go ahead. If you are not, you can access a free 30-day trial and benefit not only from the offers, but also from free shipping, Prime Video and more advantages.

Devices on sale for less than 20 euros

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation: It is not the most recent model, but it is nonetheless less interesting. Last year’s Echo Dot is a very solvent speaker, with decent sound quality and Alexa. Very interesting to put it in the kitchen and listen to music or podcasts while you cook, for example. Its price on Prime Day is 19.99 euros.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart Speaker with Alexa, Anthracite Fabric

Amazon Echo FlexImagine a tiny device that you could place anywhere to talk to Alexa. Well that’s exactly the Echo Flex. It can be plugged into any outlet, has a microphone and speaker, and has all the power of Alexa. For 14.99 euros it is a bargain. You can also get it with a smart bulb for 19.99 euros or with a smart plug for 19.99 euros.

Echo Flex – Voice control smart home devices through Alexa

Amazon Fire TV Stick LiteIf you have an old TV out there without Smart TV capabilities and you want to take advantage of it (for a bedroom, for example), the Fire TV Stick Lite is a very good option. It has all the streaming apps you may need, supports FullHD resolution and has a remote control. Its price? 18.99 euros.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa voice control | Lite (without TV controls), HD streaming, 2020 model

Logitech G203: ok, its price is 20.79 euros, we are going 79 cents from the budget, but that does not mean that it is a good offer. This gaming mouse has customizable RGB lighting, programmable buttons, and a sensor whose sensitivity amounts to 8,000 DPI. Very interesting for gamers.

Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse with Customizable RGB Lighting, 6 Programmable Buttons, 8K Captor for Gaming, Tracking up to 8,000 DPI, Ultra-light – Black

Logitech M330 Silent PlusIf you don’t want RGB lights or gaming features, but instead want a simple, wireless and cheap mouse, look to the M330 Silent Plus. It is a mouse that can be yours for 19.90 euros and that has a silent mechanism to prevent the “click” from bothering us. Ideal for productivity or to combine with a Chromebook for classes.

Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse, 2.4 GHz with USB Nano-Receiver, 1000 DPI Tracking, 3 Buttons, 24 Month Battery, PC / Mac / Laptop / Chromebook Compatible – Black

Logitech K400 Plus: If you already want a keyboard, Logitech has reduced the K400 Plus to 18.89 euros, not bad if we take into account that it is normally worth 45 euros. It is an all-in-one keyboard and includes a keyboard and trackpad. Do you know what it is very useful for? For when you connect the computer to the TV and want to control everything from the sofa.

Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad for Televisions Connected to PC, Special Multi-Media Keys, Windows, Android, Computer / Tablet, Spanish QWERTY Layout, Black color

Trust Roha: a simple headset with a built-in microphone, interesting for video calls via Skype or Zoom. It has leatherette ear pads, a 1.8 meter USB cable (it’s plug and play, you don’t have to install anything) and it has an adjustable microphone. Its price is 17.99 euros.

Trust Roha – Headphones with PC Microphone, Comfortable Soft Leatherette Ear Cushions, Adjustable Headband, USB Connection, Cable Volume Control, for Office, Skype, Teams, Videoconferencing, Zoom

Yi surveillance camera: for 19.99 euros, bordering on our budget, we have the Yi surveillance camera. It is a very small camera, which records in FullHD and has motion detection through artificial intelligence. Also, it has two-way audio, so we can talk through it. It is on Amazon for 19.99 euros.

YI Surveillance Camera, Wifi IP Camera 1080p Full HD Security System, Motion Detection, Night Vision, 2-Way Audio and Cloud with App for iOs and Android (White)

Six-in-one USB plug: Are there few outlets in your room or office? Well, with this six-in-one multiplier from TESSAN in the shape of a cube you will find a solution. The adapter has three conventional plugs and three USB ports, as well as a switch that cuts the current. Very interesting, and more at 17.59 euros.

TESSAN USB Socket, 6 in 1 Triple Socket Thief Cube with 3 USB Ports (3A), Multiple Wall Socket Cube with Switch, USB Charger Compatible with Phone, Pad, USB Thief for Home Office

Anker four USB 3.0 ports hubIf your computer or laptop has few USB ports and you need more, this Anker hub has four USB 3.0 ports. It is very light (35 grams), transfers data at 5 Gbps, and is as easy to use as it sounds. You have it for 9.49 euros.

Anker 4 Port USB 3.0 HUB Ultra Slim Data Hub for Macbook, Mac Pro / Mini, iMac, Surface Pro, XPS, Notebook PC, USB Flash Drives, Mobile HDD and more.

Govee LED Strip: Govee’s LED strips are the best sellers on Amazon (and we’ve tested them at Engadget, by the way) For 11.19 euros we can get an RGB LED strip with 20 colors of five meters, while for 18.19 euros you have a five-meter LED strip with WiFi and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Govee WiFi LED Strips 5m, Smart RGB LED Strip with App Control, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, Music Mode for Room

TP-Link TL-WA855RE: we finish this compilation with this WiFi signal booster from TP-Link. If the WiFi does not reach an office or bedroom well, with this small device you can make it arrive. It works with any router, has an Ethernet port and supports up to 300 Mbps. Its price is 15.19 euros.

TP-Link TL-WA855RE WiFi Signal Booster Repeater 300 Mbps WiFi Network Extender Wireless Router (Ethernet Port 2 external antennas)

Elegiant Light RingIf you are thinking of giving your Instagram or TikTok videos an extra bit of quality, this tripod with an integrated light ring can be interesting. It has 11 light levels, different modes and allows you to place the mobile inside the ring itself thanks to a dedicated support. Very interesting and very cheap: 8.44 euros.

ELEGIANT Tripod Photography Light Ring, 10.2 “Selfie Ring Light with Remote Control 120 LEDs 3 Modes 11 Light Levels for TikTok Youtube Instagram Vlog Video Makeup Teaching for iOS Android

National Geographic Tripod: And now that we talk about tripods, if you want one for your camera, this one from National Geographic is not bad at all. It costs 12.99 euros, is made of aluminum and has a quick release shoe, leg lock and center stabilizer. Not bad for when you go out to take pictures with the camera.

National Geographic Small Photo Tripod Kit, Bag, 3 way Ball Head, Liber / Quick Shoe, Lever Locks on 4 Secc Legs, Central Stabilizer, Load 1 kg, Aluminum, for Canon, Nikon, Sony, NGHPMIDI

More offers?

If after reading our selection of featured Amazon Prime Day offers you have not found what you were looking for, you may be interested in taking a look at the offers of:

As well as our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.