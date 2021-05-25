the best French series on the platform

If you bet on the cinema and series of the Gallic country, you should take a look at our list of recommendations.

France is one of the countries that has contributed the most to world culture, more specifically to the world of cinema, during the short history of seventh Art. The latest successes of the red platform endorse it, with titles that have conquered the public around the world, as has been the case of Lupine, of which of course we will talk to you in our list of recommendations, but also with some dramas and thrillers which you should take a look at, including the police genre, of which we already recommend series of this theme.

However, do not think that the neighboring country is only an expert in dramatic titles, but we can also find horror stories that will leave you frozen or some documentaries, referring to the genre of true crime, that will make you wonder how far the evil of the human being reaches.

France and Netflix, a well-matched marriage

Whether you want to enjoy the action and comedy that Lupine offers you, as if you prefer the Police genre, as thus endorsed in The Forest, France have incredible series, available on Netflix, that will keep you glued to the seat.

Le Chalet

Embarking on a quick trip to our neighboring country, France, we can explore a curious mystery story, with the classic premise of a Group of friends that enter the Forest in period of holidays, in this case in the French Alps. As in any good mystery series, the past, that the protagonists believed buried and forgotten, it won’t be long come to light and show you how distrust he is one of the greatest murderers in our society.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Available Episodes: 6 Approximate Duration: 50 minutes

Lupine

We continue with a journey, more on the side of the crimes and the cops with a certain funny and sarcastic air, with one of the recent releases on the red platform, which has given the most talk in all corners of the planet. On this occasion, through the impeccable performance of Omar sy, we will have the opportunity to meet the mythical white-collar thief Assane Diop, obviously inspired by Arsène Lupine. If you like this type of content, where burglars they always seem to go one step ahead of the security forces, but not everything is as easy as it seems, you will enjoy like a child. Insured.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 5 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

The Mantis

This series, of French production, will enter us, like most works by fiction and reality that we show you throughout our recommendation lists, in the mind of a serial killer convict who will do a pact with the police, your child will be the indispensable condition for to collaborate with them, to be able hunt down a new killer that seems to be copying your methods criminals.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1 Available Episodes: 6 Average Duration: 55 minutes

Into the night

The planes they have been great protagonists in the series of these television last decadesWe could say that Lost was the great driving force behind its use, and on this occasion, they are also part of the plot. The story that we can enjoy focuses on a great cataclysm on our planet, with the Sun as a great protagonist, and how passengers on an airplane shall avoid seeing sunrise, while facing a kidnapping on board. By the way, yes, it also has french invoice.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 6Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Gregory

It is complicated, if you put yourself in the shoes of friends and family who have lost someone at the hands of one of these undesirables, think how easy it is for some people take a life. However, it does not enter into our heads that there are people who can kill a 4 year old boy, which is the age of the protagonist of this story, from French nationality, when he was assassinated, which happened to his young parents, who stirred heaven and earth to find the culprit of his death.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 5Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Marianne

If you like horror stories, I think Marianne is one of the few examples you can find on the red platform. If you want be scared, we challenge you to face the life of a famous horror story writer, which will return to your hometown to discover that some secrets And the past is better left buried We invite you to watch and listen to the series on original version, in French, because, in this case, it is a substantial improvement for viewing.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Osmosis

In our series lists, we usually always find some space for the fantasy and the Science fiction and this is the case of this french series, available in Netflix, which takes us to the Paris of a not too distant future, where a dating app begins to be very popular, as it ensures that it can decode your true love. The only downside? That you will have to put your brain at the service of the mysterious company that is hidden behind the application and this is something fabulous for those who seek to know all the secrets and mysteries that hide our minds.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 40 minutes

The forest

We end our list of recommendations with a series of mystery, secrets and lies, also, obviously, of french invoice, where the trigger for the plot will be the disappearance of a teenage girl in a deep forest from the Ardennes region. Jennifer Lenoir, which is what the missing girl is called, will be the starting point of a investigation which will have as protagonists the local police already one professor high school, the latter with a terrible past in that same place, which will take them to discover some secrets that they had been hidden too long.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Available Episodes: 6 Approximate Duration: 50 minutes

