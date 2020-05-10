From Marseille, the first original Netflix series in France, to other great successes such as the terrifying story of Marianne, there are many series in French that you can see on the streaming platform Whether you want to learn and improve the language or simply want to enjoy actors and actresses who have left us great successes on the big screen and who now delight us with good stories now on the small screen, from home, without leaving the sofa and, all of them, perfect for a marathon.

Glacé

In the French Pyrenees and with Nordic airs, Glacé seeks to be a vFrench version of the classic Nordic Noir investigation and murder that follows the line of many others: a local police will join a policeman who comes from outside to investigate and find out who is guilty. But with a difference from the classic thrillers: the initial victim is not a person, but rather a racing knight has been found dead and beheaded. It is only the beginning of a series of chain murders in which you have to find out what is happening and why. Glacé is not, by far, one of the best thrillers you will see on Netflix but there are six episodes that you can watch in a single weekend, a French series with a plot that will keep you on track, a suspense story , drama.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Chapters: One season, 6 episodes

Duration: Between 40 and 50 minutes per chapter

Theme: Thriller

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Watch Glacé on Netflix

Gregory

Gregory is a ‘true-crime’, one of the best French series with a true story, a terrifying crime. The story of the series is the story of Grégory, it is that of a four-year-old boy who was murdered in the Vosges, in France. The children went outside to play and disappeared a few minutes later. After a complaint and the subsequent search by the police, the body of the four-year-old boy was found in horrible conditions and the search gives way to the investigation: who was it? Why has it been?

Grégory is not a fiction series but a documentary, similar to the one we can see of Madeleine on Netflix, in which she interviews all kinds of people related to the case: Doctors, family members, photographers and journalists who covered it. Everyone will try to help answer what happened or nurture a story of revenge, suspicion, hatred. One of the best Netflix documentaries with only five episodes of around an hour and, like most of the streaming platform’s true-crime, a well-built, interesting and source-packed story.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Chapters: Five-episode miniseries

Duration: Between 55 and 65 minutes per chapter

Subject: Research focus series

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Watch Grégory on Netflix

Criminal

Criminal is an original Netflix series divided into four parts and each one from one country: United Kingdom, Spain, France and Germany. In the French version we have three episodes of about four chapters and they all have a common denominator: the location is the same. All episodes take place in an interrogation room, with no exteriors. In all three episodes we will see how investigators must extract information from suspects until they find the culprit. Three independent stories of about forty minutes in which we do not miss going outside to get fully into the history. Once you finish with one of the best French series, this option, you will see another three episodes of the different versions.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Chapters: One season, three episodes

Duration: About 40 minutes per chapter

Theme: Police

Recommended age: For over 13 years

Watch Criminal Francia on Netflix

Marseille

Gérard Depardieu is the protagonist of Marseille, the first of all the French Netflix series that premiered in 2016 and that is about politics, power and the city that gives it its name. With only two seasons, Marseille tells us the history of the city, in which Robert Taro (played by Gérard Depardieu) has been outreach for twenty years but wants to leave office and will do so to his ward. But the war of succession for being the mayor of Marseille it will get complicated and Lucas Barres, his ward and protégé, will soon become Taro’s main rival, his opponent in the war for commanding in the city.

How could it be otherwise, in Marseille we not only live political struggles among those who send but a good portrait of a city that lives the class differences, neighborhoods abandoned by politics, the difference between areas or decisions that do not think everyone equally. Only two seasons of a good political series not as well known as others on the streaming platform.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2016

Chapters: Two seasons, 16 episodes

Duration: Between 40 and 50 minutes per chapter

Theme: Politics

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Watch Marseille on Netflix

Once upon a second time

VIcent is the protagonist of Once Upon a Second Time, a character who receives a suspicious wooden box by mistake after weeks of dramas and therapies for the separation with his partner. Upon receiving this box, Vicent returns nine months back in time to a life in which your ex is not yet your ex. He will take advantage of the circumstance to solve a past to which he no longer believed he could return and recover his life with Louise. A history of time travel, of worlds in two times, of a double life that is far from a magical and happy story. If Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet conquered you at the time in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Forget about me! In Spain) these four episodes will remind you of that story.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Chapters: One season, four episodes

Duration: 48 minutes per chapter

Theme: Drama

Recommended age: For over 13 years

Watch Once Upon a Second Time on Netflix

Myhto

Mytho is a comedy that introduces us to Elvira, a woman fed up with her job at an insurance company, underrated mother, and that she suspects that her husband is unfaithful. To try to get his attention, Elvira pretends to have breast cancer and that makes her life, bland and unbearable, completely change. A comedy in which the disease is imaginary and a lie that is difficult to live with and that will end turning against him instead of getting the attention he craved so much. A series in which drama coexists with comedy, in which lies are the axis and seeks to demonstrate its consequences, its long-term dangers. A black comdia of only six episodes which perfectly reflects everyday life. Ingenious, fun and original, Mytho is one of the best French series on Netflix if you are looking for something different.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Chapters: One season, six chapters

Duration: About 45 minutes per episode

Theme: Drama / Emotional

Recommended age: For over 13 years

Watch Myhto on Netflix

Le Chalet

Far from achieving the fame of other miniseries on the streaming platform, Le Chalet is one of the best French series you can see and perfect for a marathon. The series takes us to the Alps, where a group of friends will be isolated in a small town and will only be the beginning of a drama, from a thriller with Nordic overtones, a dark series of six episodes with apocalyptic overtones and suspense. Two time lines, between 1997 and 2017. Two times in Valmoline in which Manu and Alice live their childhood but also to which they return, 20 years later, with their fiancé Adèle. A gathering of friends that will make them stay completely isolated after falling a rock on the bridge that connects them with the rest of the world. It will be at that moment when everything changes, when the ‘rare’ events begin and everyone begins to suspect their friendship, of everyone else.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2018

Chapters: One season, six episodes

Duration: Between 45 minutes and 60 minutes per chapter

Theme: Thriller and suspense

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Watch Le Chalet on Netflix

Transfers

Death does not exist as such in this series but, by dying, you can transfer you to someone else’s body. This allows us a second chance but it also gives rise to illegal transfer gangs and a science fiction story that has gone unnoticed in the Netflix catalog regarding the futuristic series Alterred Carbon and with some similarities. Far from reaching the version of the work of Richard K. Morgan, Transfers is a psychological series in which a carpenter will wake up in the body of the police officer in charge of leading the illegal body transfer equipment. Thus he will uncover a plot that, set in the near future and with futuristic technology, seeks to make us reflect.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Chapters: One season, six episodes

Duration: Between 50 and 60 minutes per chapter

Theme: Science fiction

Recommended age: For over 16 years

See Transfers on Netflix

Osmosis

Osmosis fans have one of the best French series they can watch on Netflix. A story with airs to Black Mirror qIt will hook you. Osmosis is set in a future, in Paris, where technology is able to find you a perfect match, without failures. The applications to link taken to an unimaginable point: a technology capable of find you a 100% soulmate compatible with you and that has been discovered by Paul and Esther Vanhove, two brothers who will bring together a group of young people to start reliability.

Osmosis is a series of love that goes a little further and that it will keep us glued to the screen. Of a perfect technology. Of course, in exchange for using this precise algorithm you will have to make your mind available to technology and it will be able to know everything about you, fully enter your mind and have all the information you can imagine. Osmosis is a story with four main relationships, four couples made available to the technology of love but without abandoning science fiction, artificial intelligence, espionage, drama …

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Chapters: One season, six episodes

Duration: About 40 minutes per chapter

Theme: Science fiction

Recommended age: For over 13 years

Watch Osmosis on Netflix

The Mantis

If you are looking for a suspense and horror thriller, La Mantis is one of the best and most unknown options on the platform. The Mantis is a serial killer who committed brutal crimes 25 years ago. Now, time after nobody knows anything about her, a copycat has come out that repeats the exact procedure of each one of them. To catch this impersonator, the police will turn to The Mantis to get ahead of his moves on the new serial killer and avoid the next crime. And catch it.

An addictive series that you will see in a single afternoon, with only six sixty minute episodes that you can see in one go. Also, a closed series so you won’t have to wait for new seasons, new chapters. Beyond a plot that hooks and that you will have to solve together with the police, we will dive into a story, we will ask ourselves again and again who is the culprit, why, how is he able to know every detail .

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Chapters: One season, six episodes

Duration: Between 50 and 60 minutes

Theme: Criminal

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Watch La Mantis on Netflix

Versailles

King Louis XIV of France is the protagonist of Versailles, a period series that we can see on Netflix and that tells us the history of the french palace since its construction in 1667 but also how the building became a prison for the nobles, in a cage of luxury and elegant decorations. Beyond the building’s own history, Versailles is a series of politics and love, decisions, conflicts, secrets and a spectacular setting. How all kinds of intrigues of the Court, decisions and mysteries of the history of France.

Versailles presents us with all the details of Louis XIV, the Sun King. In the twenty episodes he will take us through the life and figure of the king, through love stories, through the characters that surround him. A series with plots that hook us and that will allow us to enjoy the story from the beginning to the end.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Chapters: Two seasons, twenty episodes

Duration: Between 50 and 60 minutes

Theme: Historical drama

Recommended age: Over 16 years old

Watch Versailles on Netflix

Marianne

Marianne was a complete success at launch. One of the best French series on Netflix if you don’t mind being scared and looking for hours of terror and suspense and you’re not worried about not sleeping peacefully. Emma Larsimon is the protagonist, a successful writer who has spent years writing about her character, Marianne. But Larsimon discovers that everything is a nightmare when his horror stories begin to come true and you will have to face your own fears created, fight them and emerge unscathed from your own horror stories. Larsimon will return to Elden, his hometown, to face these fears and star in a creepy series.

In Marianne there is no lack elements of terror. There are nightmares, abandoned places, forests that will take away our sleep, lakes where you know that something will happen. A dark town, that of Elden, that will make us stay glued to the sofa and that is the setting for one of the best horror series on the streaming platform.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Chapters: One season, eight episodes

Duration: Between 35 and 55 minutes per chapter

Theme: Terror

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Watch Marianne on Netflix

November 13

One of the best French series on Netflix is ​​not a fiction series but a documentary with real events, real testimonies and a scary and hard story that will take us to November 13 in the capital of France, a fateful day in which dozens of people died and fear and chaos reigned. An original Netflix miniseries in whose three episodes, between 50 and 70 minutes, recreate what happened that day in November. What happened, told by the victims themselves and by the authorities.

The three episodes of November 13 are divided in three parts of over an hour: from the State of France to Bataclan, the concert hall with hundreds of hostages. The first episode will take us to the Stade de France, the cafes of the city and how chaos begins to break out in the streets of Paris. The second and third chapter infect us with the anguish, fear and horror of the Bataclan concert hall and it will be the hostages themselves who will tell what happened. In addition, a great quality of diagrams, recreations or videos will get us fully into history.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2018

Chapters: Three episodes

Duration: Between 50 and 70 minutes

Theme: Attack in Paris

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Watch November 13 on Netflix

Occasional love

One of the best French series on Netflix is ​​Plan Coeur, Occasional Love. It is a light comedy, fresh, comfortable to watch and with short and dynamic chapters that will make us have a good time glued to the screen. Occasional love is the story of Elsa, a young woman who has not yet overcome the breakup with her ex-boyfriend and her friends try to help her. To do this, they hire a gigolo without her knowing it. Jules is an adorable boy who will pretend to have met by chance.

But the situation will get out of hand, everything will get complicated and will not end as expected. Occasional Love is a fun comedy with two seasons, easy to follow and talk about friendship, about love, about couples of all kinds and at all times that will surely remind us of friends, family or even ourselves at many times in life. A fun and fast option.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Chapters: Two seasons, twelve episodes

Duration per episode: Between 20 and 30 minutes per chapter

Theme: Comedy

Recommended age: For over 13 years

Watch Occasional Love on Netflix

French contests on Netflix

Niquelao! France

Niquelao! It has its own version in Spain but you will also find the French version if you want to go a little further. It is not a series but a cooking and baking contest for those who know little or nothing about cooking. In this contest, based on the American Nailed It, presents three rookie bakers they will have to copy different professional creations. A contest that does not seek the one who does it best but the least bad of all the contestants. It’s about a reality show for the whole family in which the winner will get 5,000 euros.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Chapters: Six episodes

Duration: Half an hour per chapter

Theme: Contest / Cooking

Recommended age: For ages 7 and up

See Niquleao! France on Netflix

The Circle

The Circle has become one of the 2020’s most popular realities since its premiere on the platform. Although it is not one of the best French series, not even a fiction series and a program, The Circle France has managed to be a hit with young audiences. The mechanics of the contest is similar to the version in other countries: a series of participants will start living in the same building, each in a different apartment. They will not be able to see or touch or meet, only through a screen that will serve as a communication channel between them. They will have to define their strategy, choose how they want to show themselves and win over the rest. Those who do not achieve the expected success must abandon the contest.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2020

Chapters: Six episodes

Duration: About 50 minutes

Theme: Reality Show

Recommended age: For ages 7 and up

Watch The Circle France on Netflix