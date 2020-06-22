We often forget what tools that they can become widgets for Android. This function, which has been present in the operating system since version 0.9, continues to be one of the most convenient utilities that can be used when customizing the home screen of our devices years later.

But not all widgets are equally useful. In fact, just take a walk through the customization section of the Google Play Store to find dozens of questionable appearance and usefulness widgets, which are probably not going to add much value to the experience with your mobile. Others, on the other hand, they can become totally essential from minute one. In this list, we select some of our favorite widgets that you can totally download free.

Hurry

Years later, Hurry is still one of our favorite widgets for Android. The premise is simple: this app works as a calendar of important events, which we can add manually or automatically based on appointments in our calendar. In this way, we will see a list with events, and the time until arrival.

Your widget is designed with great care, just like the app, and it is possible customize each event with images, colors or even GIFs, so that each event is totally unique.

Google Play | Hurry

Calendar Widget Lite

At the time we already chose it as one of the best applications for Android, and today it is still one of our favorites. Calendar Widget Lite by Home Agenda It is a totally free calendar widget, that although it lacks some of the functions of the full version, it includes most of the features that any user could need from a calendar. It has a simple interface, and it is possible to customize the widget based on the color of the events themselves.

Google Play | Calendar Widget Lite

Month

Another widget that could not miss was Month. It is one of the most popular calendars that exist in the Google Play Store, very simple but with great customization potential thanks to the topics included.

Google Play | Month

Battery Widget Reborn

If you are one of those who has exhaustive control over the autonomy of your device, you will probably like it Battery Widget Reborn. It is a classic on Android, which allows you to show the remaining battery level in a circular widget, which once clicked directs us to some detailed statistics on battery status. The only difference from the Pro version is that the latter does not contain ads.

Google Play | Battery Widget Reborn

Stuff

Another widget worth saving a gap on our home screen is Stuff. It is an application of simple tasks, which allows you to add plans or mark them completed directly from the home screen. It is not as complete as apps at the TickTick level, but it can certainly be most useful for all those who need to view and create tasks or reminders in an extremely fast and simple way.

Google Play | Stuff

Volume Control

Have them volume controls of our device on the home screen can be much more useful than you imagine. In this way, you can control the level of each type of volume accurately without accessing the system settings. For it, Volume Control It is a fantastic free application that allows you to create widgets with which to control the audio of the device from the launcher.

Google Play | Volume Control

Action Blocks

You may not know it, but Google It has one of the most useful widget apps that you can use on your mobile. This is Action Blocks, a tool focused on people with difficulties when using their devices, but which can be convenient for any type of user.

With it, it is possible create widgets that replace voice commands from Google Assistant, so that its possibilities are almost infinite. For example, you can create widgets that act as switches to turn the gadgets in your connected home on or off. A pity that the appearance of these widgets not at the level of other alternatives.

Google Play | Action Blocks

Overdrop

With Weather Timeline gone, and Dark Sky about to say goodbye after its purchase by Apple, there are many who are looking for a good weather app, with quality widgets. And we may have found it.

Is about Overdrop, an app of the time that, not only has one of the best designs we have seen so far in an app of its category, but also contains a fantastic collection of widgets, some of them included with the free version of the application.

Google Play | Overdrop Weather

Another Widget

Although the Google search engine app included in the vast majority of Android mobiles already includes the widget At a glance classic of the Google Pixel, it is possible to find much more customizable alternatives like Another Widget.

Google Play | Another Widget

SeriesGuide

Keep track of series and movies you’ve seen throughout your life it is much easier with SeriesGuide. In addition, the application has a useful widget where you can see when the next episodes premiere of your favorite series.

Google Play | SeriesGuide

CPU Monitor

Not everyone needs know what frequency the processor is running at each moment, the amount of available memory, or the battery temperature. But for those who do need it, CPU Monitor is a useful application that allows you to view all of this data from the home screen.

CPU Monitor

Google Keep

Who doesn’t know Google Keep at this stage? The Google Notes, Reminders, and Tasks app It is still one of the most used in its category, and has a useful widget that allows you to view our saved notes quickly.

Google Play | Keep

TickTick

And if you are looking for one good alternative to Google Keep, I fear that TickTick it is the best option you can find. The app offers the possibility of create notes and reminders that will be synchronized between all our devices with the installed app. Of course, it includes a most practical widget.

Google Play | TickTick

Spotify

Although at the time the company decided to temporarily withdraw it for some reason, finally the Spotify widget returned to allow us to control our favorite music and podcasts from the home screen.

Google Play | Spotify

Musicolet

But, in case you do not use Spotify and instead you are one of those who prefers to have all your favorite music stored on your mobile, you can use the widget of any of the best music players available on Android. One of the most practical widgets in this category, due to its versatility and ease of use, is without a doubt the Musicolet.

Google Play | Musicolet

