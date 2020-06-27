The truth is that there are a lot of desktop programs to edit documents in this format, but most of them are paid. However, today there are many websites that offer online PDF editors with which we can easily edit our documents, without having to install anything on the computer and from any computer since we only need to use a browser.

Now, we must take into account the type of editing we want to perform, since it is not the same to want to add text, figures, notes or images as to edit and modify the existing text in said file. Therefore, when choosing a PDF editor, we will have to take into account its capabilities and our needs before anything else.

Therefore, it is important to know that certain free editors allow us to edit PDF to add or remove elements or pages, while there are others that allow us to delete text and replace them with another. A text that will have the same font, size and color as the original, but we will not be able to edit the characteristics of said text.

Free websites to edit PDF online

PDFFiller

PDFFiller is a website that allows you to edit PDF online for free. It offers the possibility of uploading PDF documents from our team, from the email itself, indicating a url or selecting them from some of the cloud storage services such as Dropbox, box or OneDrive.

Once we upload the document, it will open a new page where all the tools available for editing it will appear. PDFFilller is one of the tools that allows you to edit the original text of the PDF, that is, we can modify the text or even delete it and it will keep the same font, size and color. In addition, it offers us many other options to edit the document and be able to add notes, images, delete text, underline, add new text boxes, arrows, lines, draw, sign, etc. Go to pdffiller.

SodaPDF

Another interesting website to edit PDF online for free is SodaPDF. The first thing is to go to the site, drag and drop the file to edit or choose it from our hard drive or one of the cloud storage services such as Google Drive or Dropbox.

Once we have added the document, it will open in a complete tool in our browser that will remind us of Word itself. From there we will be able to edit the PDF as if it were a Word practically. It allows us to edit any text in the document, add text, delete, divide the pdf, rotate the pages, add background, change the size, the margins, extract the images, add more, etc. Undoubtedly, one of the websites with the most complete PDF editing tool that we can find for free. Go to SodaPDF.

Sejda

Another of the most interesting websites to edit a PDF is Sejda, since it allows us to modify the original text of the document completely free of charge and from the browser itself. As soon as the file is uploaded to the site, we will be shown a page with the document and a toolbar with options for editing.

It allows us to modify the original text, add new text, links, form fields, images, signatures, forms, underline text, delete, and even offers the options to find and replace to make a massive change automatically.

It is also interesting the option of being able to add new pages to our document, zoom, rotate or rotate the pages, or delete the pages that we no longer want to be part of the document. Go to Sejda.

Pdf2go

This is another free website to edit PDF online. On this occasion, we can select the file on our disk, from one of the cloud storage services such as Dropbox or Google Drive or indicate the url of the file that we want to edit.

Once we have added the file, a page will open with the document and all the tools available for editing. In this case it offers us the possibility to add new text, delete text, highlight or underline, add lines, arrows, form, images, etc. Now, although it is not possible to modify the original text, we can delete what we do not want to appear and replace it with a new text. Go to pdf2go.

SmallPDF

Smallpdf is another website that allows us to edit PDF from the browser quickly and comfortably. With the simple fact of visiting the web and adding the document that we want to edit, it will be opened in the browser with SmallPDF’s own tools to modify the document.

In this case and as in most cases, it allows us to add text, images, shapes or draw. Therefore, we can add what we have forgotten but we cannot modify the original text. When we have the changes ready, all we have to do is click Finish and the new document will be saved in PDF format. It also allows us to convert a PDF to Word and thus be able to modify it. Go to SmallPDF.

Hipdf

HiPDF is an all-in-one when it comes to managing files in PDF format. It is a website that offers a lot of online tools with which we can carry out a lot of actions on our documents. Among all of them, we find the Edit PDF.

When clicking on it, we will be asked to upload the file that we want to edit. We can drag and drop it directly on the web, choose the file from our hard drive or one of the cloud storage services such as Dropbox, OneDrive or Box.

Like the vast majority of online PDF editors, HiPDF offers us the possibility of adding new text, adding images, forms or even signing a document, but it does not allow us to modify the original text. Go to HiPDF.

PDF Candy

When we talk about PDF files, one of the most popular websites to handle this type of files from the browser, without installations and completely free of charge, is PDFCandy. As soon as we go to the site we will see how it offers us a lot of online utilities to manage files in this format.

Among them we can edit PDF, therefore, all we have to do is click on it. Now we will have to upload the file in question from the Add files button, dragging and dropping or selecting it from Google Drive or Dropbox.

Once the document is loaded, we will see that it is a tool that allows us to add new elements, cross out or add text, highlight an area, but does not allow us to change the original text. However, if what we want is to add something new, we can do it without any problem.

PDF Fox

It is another simple free online PDF editor that we can use at any time from the browser itself. To do this, the first thing we have to do is go to the PDFZorro site, upload the file we want to edit and click Start PDF Editor. Next, we will be shown the document and the tools available to modify the PDF. As we can see, it is possible to delete or add new text in the document, add forms, lines, mark or underline text, etc.

IlovePDF

Although it is not an online PDF editor, we also include this option in the compilation since it is an online tool that allows us to easily convert a PDF to Word. In this way, we can edit and modify the document in Word format and later we can save it again in PDF. Although it is a more expensive procedure, it can also be used at a certain time. Go to IlovePDF.