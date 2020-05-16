consoles and computersas for phones and tablets. “data-reactid =” 12 “> With so many free games to choose from, you probably never need to spend your money ever again to defeat invading aliens or engage in battle. Just because it’s“ free ”doesn’t mean these are low-quality titles either, because there are many that deliver complete and high-level adventures. If you don’t believe us, these are some of the best free video games, both for consoles and computers, as well as for phones and tablets.

available on the game’s official websiteIt will help you get started with your first tank of any of the available classes, and offers some additional tips to keep your tank intact during your first games. Once you feel comfortable in combat, you can join a team and try to take control of the “global map”, which will not only entitle you to brag, but also other special vehicles and various rewards. “Data-reactid = “43”> For those willing to risk their skin a little more, the “self-propelled cannon” class will allow you to eliminate a large number of enemies … as long as they don’t see you before and send you to hell first. A detailed guide, available at The game’s official website will help you get started with your first tank from any of the available classes, and offers some additional tips for keeping your tank intact during your first few games. Once you feel comfortable in combat, you can join a team and try to take control of the “global map”, which will not only give you the right to brag, but also other special vehicles and various rewards.

World of warships

World of Tanks related to naval combat is an accurate description of World of warships. With four types of ships (cruisers, battleships, destroyers, and aircraft carriers) and multiple game modes, World of warships is a strategic open water combat simulator with extensive customization options. “data-reactid =” 65 “> World of Tanks related to naval combat is an accurate description of World of Warships. With four types of ships (cruisers, battleships, destroyers, and aircraft carriers) and multiple game modes, World of Warships is a strategic open water combat simulator with extensive customization options.

Whether you are playing PvE Operations mode or facing a real opponent in PvP, World of warships It should satisfy anyone looking for great naval combat. “data-reactid =” 66 “> Whether you’re playing PvE Operations mode or facing a real opponent in PvP, World of Warships should satisfy anyone looking for great naval combat.

It is available for PC. Also, if you’re not a fan of naval combat or tanks, you might see World of warplanes Another free quality combat simulator that takes players to the sky.“data-reactid =” 67 “> It is available for PC. Also, if you are not a fan of naval combat or tanks, you may see in World of Warplanes another free quality combat simulator that takes players to the sky.

War thunder

Set during World War II, this combat-oriented flight simulator allows players to enter the cockpit of planes from five world powers. “data-reactid =” 85 “> Set during World War II, this combat-oriented flight simulator allows players to enter the cockpit of planes from five world powers.

That is, if what you are looking for is a serious simulation in which controlling an airplane is a complicated task, you can do it in War thunder. “data-reactid =” 86 “> In other words, if you are looking for a serious simulation in which controlling an airplane is a complicated task, you can do it in War Thunder.

What’s more, once you are confident enough with your skills, you can compete in epic fights or objective-based missions. “data-reactid =” 87 “> What’s more, once you are confident enough with your skills, you can compete in epic fights or objective-based missions.

And although airplanes are the protagonists in this case, War thunder It also has anti-aircraft vehicles and tanks. And just like in a free game, many of the planes and perks are locked behind pay walls. However, you can unlock new content without losing a penny, although it will take longer.“data-reactid =” 88 “> And although planes are the protagonists in this case, War Thunder also has anti-aircraft vehicles and tanks. And as in a free game, many of the planes and perks are locked behind pay walls However, you can unlock new content without losing a penny, although it will take longer.

Let it die

From Grasshopper Manufacture, Let it die is one of the most games hardcore in this list. “data-reactid =” 106 “> From Grasshopper Manufacture, Let it Die is one of the most hardcore games on this list.

It’s a game of hack-and-slash exhausting with a premise as bizarre as one might expect from the development studio behind the series No More Heroes. “data-reactid =” 107 “> It is an exhausting hack-and-slash game with a premise as bizarre as one might expect from the development studio behind the No More Heroes series.

It is 2026 and Tokyo has been divided. A tower has risen from the depths of the ocean, and the game forces you to head to the tower to discover what’s at the top. “data-reactid =” 108 “> It’s 2026 and Tokyo has split. A tower has risen from the depths of the ocean and the game forces you to head to the tower to discover what’s at the top.

What follows is an addicting but challenging tower race, fighting floor after floor with nefarious creatures and enemies. “data-reactid =” 109 “> What follows is an addictive but challenging tower race, fighting floor after floor with nefarious creatures and enemies.

When you die, and you will, your game data will be shared with other players, adding them to your games as enemies (and vice versa).“data-reactid =” 110 “> When you die, and you will, your game data will be shared with other players, adding them to your games as enemies (and vice versa).

Battle royale“data-reactid =” 111 “>Battle royale

PUBG Mobile

they are not freebut if you want to enjoy the action royale of a strategic battle on the go — and you’re not in the mood to Fortnite– PUBG Mobile It is a great alternative. The game is based on the PC version and includes touch controls so you can aim your weapon’s sights, loot buildings, navigate the game’s huge map, and even hit people with a frying pan. To run long distances, a simple virtual bar lock allows you to essentially “set it and forget it”, and there is even voice chat support for your squad games, so you can coordinate with your teammates before going to kill. “Data -reactid = “121”> The Xbox One and PC versions of BattleUnknown’s Battlegrounds are not free, but if you want to enjoy the royale action of a strategic battle on the go — and you’re not in the mood for Fortnite — PUBG Mobile is a great alternative. The game is based on the PC version and includes touch controls so you can aim your weapon’s sights, loot buildings, navigate the game’s huge map and even hit people with a frying pan. Simple virtual bar lock essentially allows you to “set it and forget it”, and there’s even voice chat support for your squad games, so you can coordinate with your peers before of going to kill.

Xbox One. Depending on your device: iPhone 6S is the oldest compatible phone. The game will select graphic settings automatically, but you can change them at any time to maximize details or improve your performance. A recent update also added the “Miramar” map to the game, and new quests and activities give you reasons to keep playing beyond the coveted chicken dinner. “Data-reactid =” 122 “> The game has been optimized for mobile devices , operating at a frame rate that can often embarrass the Xbox One version. Depending on your device: iPhone 6S is the oldest compatible phone. The game will select graphics settings automatically, but you can change them at any time to Maximize Details or Improve Your Performance A recent update also added the “Miramar” map to the game, and new quests and activities give you reasons to keep playing beyond the coveted chicken dinner.

Fortnite: Battle Royale

PUBG appears Fortnite: Battle Royale, a free piece of player versus player from Epic Games’ zombie defense game. Like PUBG, the objective in Fortnite: Battle Royale is to take down all the other players and be the last one to stay on your feet. But Fortnite’s cartoon version of shooting mechanics means you get an alternative to the more militaristic (and somewhat more realistic) shooter from PUBG. “data-reactid =” 132 “> Following in the footsteps of PUBG comes Fortnite: Battle Royale, a free player-versus-player slice of Epic Games’ zombie defense game. Like PUBG, the target in Fortnite: Battle Royale it’s taking down all the other players and being the last to stand up. But Fortnite’s cartoon version of shooting mechanics means you get an alternative to PUBG’s more militaristic (and somewhat more realistic) shooter.

Apex Legends

H1Z1

Darwin Project

In the genre of “Battle royale” or “real battle”, –a genre increasingly populated, moreover– the Darwin Project stands out. Ten players fall in the Canadian Rockies at the dawn of the next Ice Age. The name of the game is intended to refer to the subject of survival, although in fact Darwin’s has more to do with evolution, but the idea is understood the same. You have to keep warm with fire, find resources and make crafts. Of course, the elements are not the only thing to worry about. You will have to survive your companions and competitors, and in order to do so you will have to track them, set traps and become an expert in archery.

The big twist is that an eleventh player, nicknamed The Showmaster, who sees everything that is happening. Choose when and where to send supply deliveries, along with closing zones across the map. This role can be filled by only one person, or the address can be grouped into multiple viewers on Twitch and Mixer. Darwin Project is a strategic battle experience that feels like the next evolution of multiplayer survival games. It is available on PC and through Xbox Game Preview.

Card games“data-reactid =” 166 “>Card games

Hearthstone

Blizzard is the master of video games and this was further evidenced by the launch of Hearthstone in 2014. The delivery takes video games from the WARCRAFT series (Thrall, Jaina, Proudmore, among others) to play magically, using a variety of spells. and assistants (including Murlocs).

In addition to the mana crystals, which determine how many and which cards you can use in a turn, there isn’t really much strategy in Hearthstone. Blizzard rocked the game to keep you saying “again” for hours. New cards can be purchased using the gold that is acquired by playing or spending money in the real world.

Gwent

Expanded from the addictive mini-game within The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Gwent is a card swapping game that pits two players against each other in the best battle of wits and skill between two out of three. Gwent doesn’t use a mana system, so careful and calculated construction of card packs is what leads to success. It’s simple: each card played can lead to points being earned, and the player with the most points at the end of a round wins. It’s a different card game style than traditional GCC like Hearthstone, but that’s not a bad thing.



Gwent is available in beta on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with a full release expected later this year. Also, the Gwent’s Thronebreaker single player mode is being turned into a long 30 hour RPG that will launch as a completely separate experience later this year.“data-reactid =” 199 “> Expanded from the addictive mini-game within The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Gwent is a card swapping game that pits two players against each other in the best battle of wits and skill between two of every three. Gwent doesn’t use a mana system, so careful and calculated construction of card packs is what leads to success. It’s simple: each card played can lead to points being earned, and the player with the most points at the end of a round wins. It’s a different card game style than traditional GCC like Hearthstone, but that’s not a bad thing.

Gwent is available in beta on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with a full release expected later this year. Also, the Gwent’s Thronebreaker single player mode is being turned into a long 30 hour RPG that will launch as a completely separate experience later this year.

The Elder Scroll: Legends

The Elder Scrolls Legends Beta Hands On

More

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is apparently similar to Hearthstone in that it is a turn-based GCC that is based on attacking your opponent and their cards. You also earn a Magicka each turn.



Where it differs is its line system. The board is divided into two sides, and after placing a card, you can only attack cards from the same side of the board or from your opponent directly. This subtle twist makes a huge difference, adding a unique strategy layer for The Elder Scrolls: Legends. It is currently available on PC, iOS and Android. Console versions for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch are expected to launch this year.



The downside to Legends, like Hearthstone, is that earning new cards can take time, unless you pay for bundles and purchase expansions.“data-reactid =” 221 “>

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is apparently similar to Hearthstone in that it is a turn-based GCC based on attacking your opponent and their cards. You also earn a Magicka each turn.

Where it differs is its line system. The board is divided into two sides, and after placing a card, you can only attack cards from the same side of the board or from your opponent directly. This subtle twist makes a huge difference, adding a unique strategy layer for The Elder Scrolls: Legends. It is currently available on PC, iOS and Android. Console versions for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch are expected to launch this year.

The downside to Legends, like Hearthstone, is that earning new cards can take time, unless you pay for bundles and purchase expansions.

Fight“data-reactid =” 222 “>Fight

Killer Instinct

Almost two decades after the original game’s release, Microsoft and Double Helix released this game that includes classic characters like Jago, TJ Combo, and Sabrewurf. Developer Iron Galaxy has improved the formula since it was released in 2013, and since then, adding new fighters like Spinal and Battetoads´Rash has created great nostalgia.

All battle modes are available without spending a single penny, but you can only use one character at a time. However, Xbox Live Gold has received the “Ultra Edition” of the first season of the game for free in the past.

Brawlhalla

best free ps4 games on brawlhalla

More

After spending a couple of years in the early access state, Brawhlhalla, a fighting game that can only really be compared to Super Smash Bros., was released as a free-to-play title in 2017. In early 2018, Blue Mammoth Games, the studio behind the game, was acquired by Ubisoft. Brawlhalla’s rise to land at one of the world’s largest video game studios means that it will reach new heights. It is currently available on PS4 and PC, but is expected to launch on Switch and Xbox One. Rayman, the Ubisoft mascot, will also enter the fight.



From a central game perspective, Brawlhalla reflects on Smash in that the goal is to get other fighters off the map. It has a simple control scheme that allows new players to jump quickly, which is perfect for a free game. Plus, a variety of cool game modes, a large number of maps, and a solid roster of fighters keep the experience fresh. And yes, weapons fall from the sky like in Smash. In the free game model, Brawlhalla allows players to play as six different fighters each week. If you spend $ 20, you unlock all 41 fighters and future fighters, including Rayman. It is fast, easy to play and has an attractive progression system.“data-reactid =” 255 “>

After spending a couple of years in the early access state, Brawhlhalla, a fighting game that can only really be compared to Super Smash Bros., was released as a free-to-play title in 2017. In the early 2018 Blue Mammoth Games, the studio behind the game, was acquired by Ubisoft. Brawlhalla’s rise to land at one of the world’s largest video game studios means that it will reach new heights. It is currently available on PS4 and PC, but is expected to launch on Switch and Xbox One. Rayman, the Ubisoft mascot, will also enter the fight.

From a central game perspective, Brawlhalla reflects on Smash in that the goal is to get other fighters off the map. It has a simple control scheme that allows new players to jump quickly, which is perfect for a free game. Plus, a variety of cool game modes, a large number of maps, and a solid roster of fighters keep the experience fresh. And yes, weapons fall from the sky like in Smash. In the free game model, Brawlhalla allows players to play as six different fighters each week. If you spend $ 20, you unlock all 41 fighters and future fighters, including Rayman. It is fast, easy to play and has an attractive progression system.

MOBA (Online Multiplayer Combat Arena) & nbsp;“data-reactid =” 256 “>MOBA (Online Multiplayer Combat Arena)

League of Legends

Dota 2

best games for intel hd graphics dota2screenshot01

More

Although it’s harder to learn than Blizzard’s League of Legends and Heroes of the Storm, Dota 2 players will not accept substitutes. Unlike League, all 113 heroes are available for free in Dota 2, including melee-focused Spirit of Earth, which resembles an odd mix of the Iron Giant and the Incredible Hulk, and the Invoker, whose appearance is similar to that of the elves in the Warcraft franchise. The game’s combat is hectic and you’re likely to be blown to oblivion during your first round, but if addiction takes over, you may not need to play another game for months to come. The highlight is the massive competitive championship called The International, where players battle for millions of dollars in prize money. You could win. Well, if you spend your whole life playing the game.“data-reactid =” 288 “>

Although it’s harder to learn than Blizzard’s League of Legends and Heroes of the Storm, Dota 2 players will not accept substitutes. Unlike League, all 113 heroes are available for free in Dota 2, including melee-focused Spirit of Earth, which resembles an odd mix of the Iron Giant and the Incredible Hulk, and the Invoker, whose appearance is similar to that of the elves in the Warcraft franchise. The game’s combat is hectic and you’re likely to be blown to oblivion during your first round, but if addiction takes over, you may not need to play another game for months to come. El punto culminante es el campeonato competitivo masivo llamado The International, donde los jugadores luchan por millones de dólares en premios. Tu podrías ganar. Bueno, si te pasas toda la vida jugando el juego.

Heroes of the Storm

heroes of the dorm returns to espn for year 2 storm

More

Aunque no se anuncia directamente ni se ve internamente como un juego MOBA, Heroes of the Storm de Blizzard tiene todas las componentes de un juego de arena de combate multijugador en línea. Se desarrolla 5 contra 5 y presenta una gran variedad de héroes (actualmente 80) divididos en cuatro roles: Especialista, Guerrero, Apoyo y Asesino. Heroes of the Storm no ha alcanzado el mismo nivel de notoriedad que League of Legends o Dota 2, pero es una experiencia satisfactoria y profunda por derecho propio. Con 15 mapas y una gran cantidad de modos de juego, incluidas las batallas clasificadas, batallas sin clasificar, e incluso con CPU, Heroes of the Storm tiene suficiente contenido para que sigas jugando por mucho tiempo. ” data-reactid=”310″>

Aunque no se anuncia directamente ni se ve internamente como un juego MOBA, Heroes of the Storm de Blizzard tiene todas las componentes de un juego de arena de combate multijugador en línea. Se desarrolla 5 contra 5 y presenta una gran variedad de héroes (actualmente 80) divididos en cuatro roles: Especialista, Guerrero, Apoyo y Asesino. Heroes of the Storm no ha alcanzado el mismo nivel de notoriedad que League of Legends o Dota 2, pero es una experiencia satisfactoria y profunda por derecho propio. Con 15 mapas y una gran cantidad de modos de juego, incluidas las batallas clasificadas, batallas sin clasificar, e incluso con CPU, Heroes of the Storm tiene suficiente contenido para que sigas jugando por mucho tiempo.

Smite

Smite ha sido un pilar en el género MOBA desde 2014. Destaca por su presentación en tercera persona, diferenciándose de League, Heroes of the Storm y Dota 2. El cambio de perspectiva también altera el estilo de juego, cambiando el tradicionalmente estratégico estilo, hacia un juego orientado a la acción. Los héroes del juego son todos dioses modelados a partir de figuras mitológicas reales, a través de doce panteones diferentes. Actualmente hay cerca de 100 personajes jugables, cada uno con sus propias habilidades. Los combates 5 contra 5 de Smite siempre son interesantes, ya que no es raro ver a los enemigos controlados por la CPU aparecer en los campos de batalla. Smite está disponible para PC, Xbox One y PS4.” data-reactid=”332″>

Smite ha sido un pilar en el género MOBA desde 2014. Destaca por su presentación en tercera persona, diferenciándose de League, Heroes of the Storm y Dota 2. El cambio de perspectiva también altera el estilo de juego, cambiando el tradicionalmente estratégico estilo, hacia un juego orientado a la acción. Los héroes del juego son todos dioses modelados a partir de figuras mitológicas reales, a través de doce panteones diferentes. Actualmente hay cerca de 100 personajes jugables, cada uno con sus propias habilidades. Los combates 5 contra 5 de Smite siempre son interesantes, ya que no es raro ver a los enemigos controlados por la CPU aparecer en los campos de batalla. Smite está disponible para PC, Xbox One y PS4.

Rompecabezas” data-reactid=”333″>Rompecabezas

Cube Escape: Paradox

Tetris 99

Nintendo Switch Online.” data-reactid=”372″>Puede ser abrumador lidiar con los ataques de varios jugadores a la vez, pero el ritmo implacable con el que el Tetris 99 te obliga a jugar, hace que la experiencia sea siempre vigorizante. ¿Quién hubiera pensado que un juego clásico como Tetris sería uno de los mejores juegos de Battle Royale disponibles en la actualidad? Tetris 99 es exclusivo de Nintendo Switch, específicamente los suscriptores de Nintendo Switch Online.

Juegos de rol” data-reactid=”373″>Juegos de rol

EVE Online

Star Wars: The Old Republic

Neverwinter

Path of Exile

Path of Exile es uno de los mejores videojuegos gratuitos

Más

serie Diablo, Path of Exile es un excelente juego de rol de acción en línea con toneladas de contenido divertido. Diseñado por Grinding Gear Games, Path of Exile llegó en 2013 con una positiva crítica y desde entonces solo ha mejorado con nuevas expansiones, agregando elementos, habilidades y contenido.” data-reactid=”426″>Inspirado en la serie Diablo, Path of Exile es un excelente juego de rol de acción en línea con toneladas de contenido divertido. Diseñado por Grinding Gear Games, Path of Exile llegó en 2013 con una positiva crítica y desde entonces solo ha mejorado con nuevas expansiones, agregando elementos, habilidades y contenido.

Los jugadores eligen entre una de las seis clases: Bruja, Sombra, Guardabosques, Merodeador, Duelista, Templario, cada uno de las cuales tiene sus propios conjuntos de movimientos, fortalezas y debilidades.

Xbox One.” data-reactid=”428″>Path of Exile juega de arriba a abajo al igual que Diablo, junto con tener una interfaz similar y un esquema de control predeterminado. La principal diferencia, que ayuda a darle a Path of Exile a tener su propia identidad, es la generación aleatoria. Además de los campamentos, todas las mazmorras y áreas abiertas se generan aleatoriamente, por lo que cada vez que reproduces una sección, se configurará de manera diferente. Path of Exile está disponible para PC y Xbox One.

DC Universe Online

DC Universe Online es uno de los mejores videojuegos gratuitos

Más

Windows” data-reactid=”452″>Windows

Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 es uno de los mejores videojuegos gratuitos

More

Windows” data-reactid=”476″>Windows

Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go es uno de los mejores videojuegos gratuitos

More

Pokémon Go fue un fenómeno cuando se lanzó en 2016. A diferencia de los otros juegos de esta lista, te alienta a salir de casa y explorar el vecindario, ciudad e incluso otros países. El atractivo de capturar un monstruo raro para que puedas mostrarlo a tus amigos nos ha mantenido jugando durante meses, al igual que la batalla en curso de los equipos Instinct, Valor y Mystic por la supremacía mundial. Dado que hay tantos maestros Pokémon en la naturaleza, será un poco difícil para un recién llegado hacerse un nombre, pero con un poco de suerte y caminando mucho, puedes ser el “mejor”.” data-reactid=”498″>Pokémon Go fue un fenómeno cuando se lanzó en 2016. A diferencia de los otros juegos de esta lista, te alienta a salir de casa y explorar el vecindario, ciudad e incluso otros países. El atractivo de capturar un monstruo raro para que puedas mostrarlo a tus amigos nos ha mantenido jugando durante meses, al igual que la batalla en curso de los equipos Instinct, Valor y Mystic por la supremacía mundial. Dado que hay tantos maestros Pokémon en la naturaleza, será un poco difícil para un recién llegado hacerse un nombre, pero con un poco de suerte y caminando mucho, puedes ser el “mejor”.

Android App Store” data-reactid=”500″>Android App Store

Pokémon Masters

Pokémon Masters es uno de los mejores videojuegos gratuitos

Más

fanáticos de Pokémon que buscan un poco más de historia y mucho menos caminar en sus juegos gratuitos, Pokémon Masters es una gran opción. En lugar de poner énfasis en los monstruos, el juego incluye a todos los famosos maestros Pokémon humanos de los juegos y el anime. Selecciona varios para luchar contigo, cada uno de los cuales está armado con un Pokémon. Un sistema de batalla te obliga a confiar en las debilidades y la coordinación para mantener vivo a tu grupo.” data-reactid=”522″>Para los fanáticos de Pokémon que buscan un poco más de historia y mucho menos caminar en sus juegos gratuitos, Pokémon Masters es una gran opción. En lugar de poner énfasis en los monstruos, el juego incluye a todos los famosos maestros Pokémon humanos de los juegos y el anime. Selecciona varios para luchar contigo, cada uno de los cuales está armado con un Pokémon. Un sistema de batalla te obliga a confiar en las debilidades y la coordinación para mantener vivo a tu grupo.

A medida que avances en Pokémon Masters, desbloquearás nuevas misiones y contenido centrado en la historia, que te dará una idea de los diferentes entrenadores. Es una versión de la franquicia que nunca antes habíamos visto.

Android App Store” data-reactid=”524″>Android App Store

MapleStory 2

MapleStory 2 es uno de los mejores videojuegos gratuitos

Más

Windows” data-reactid=”548″>Windows

sports

Trials Frontier

Android App Store” data-reactid=”573″>Android App Store

Rec Room

PSVR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. Tal como está, puedes jugar fútbol, ​​paddleball, golf, dodgeball, charadas, paintball y otros menos tradicionales, como una versión MOBA de Laser Tag, una variante de battle royale. Si bien las imágenes son rudimentarias y en bloque, los minijuegos son muy divertidos. Rec Room ofrece una excelente manera de relajarse y descansar con sus simples juegos.” data-reactid=”595″>El único juego de realidad virtual en esta lista, Rec Room demuestra lo que hace que la tecnología sea tan genial. Es una experiencia social que permite a los usuarios relajarse, chatear y jugar minijuegos entre ellos en PSVR, HTC Vive y Oculus Rift. Tal como está, puedes jugar fútbol, ​​paddleball, golf, dodgeball, charadas, paintball y otros menos tradicionales, como una versión MOBA de Laser Tag, una variante de battle royale. Si bien las imágenes son rudimentarias y en bloque, los minijuegos son muy divertidos. Rec Room ofrece una excelente manera de relajarse y descansar con sus simples juegos.

STEAM” data-reactid=”596″>STEAM

Estrategia

Kingdom Rush

melés que se desarrollan de manera adorable y caricaturesca.” data-reactid=”619″>Hay muchos juegos de defensa de torres gratuitos para elegir, pero ninguno tiene tanta personalidad y encanto como Kingdom Rush. La jugabilidad es simple, con el jugador construyendo torres de arquero, barracas y otras estructuras defensivas en lugares fijos para contener las oleadas de enemigos, junto con la ayuda de un héroe. Al pedir refuerzos, puedes crear enormes melés que se desarrollan de manera adorable y caricaturesca.

STEAM App Store Play Store” data-reactid=”621″>STEAM App Store Play Store

StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty

StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty

Más

$16 en Amazon” data-reactid=”644″>$16 en Amazon

Fallout Shelter

$16 en Amazon” data-reactid=”668″>$16 en Amazon

Tiradores en Primera Persona

Call of Duty: Mobile

Android App Store” data-reactid=”689″>Android App Store

Team Fortress 2

Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Planetside 2

Aventuras de texto / novela visual

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Steam” data-reactid=”766″>Steam

Doki Doki Literature Club

El juego te hará perder la cabeza. Es desconcertante y totalmente fascinante. Está disponible como experiencia gratuita en PC y Mac, aunque puedes donar a sus creadores. Con un aporte de $10 dólares obtienes arte conceptual y la banda sonora del juego.

Descargar” data-reactid=”786″>Descargar

Fallen London

Descargar” data-reactid=”806″>Descargar

Los mejores videojuegos gratis que puedes jugar ahora mismo appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.” data-reactid=”808″>The post Los mejores videojuegos gratis que puedes jugar ahora mismo appeared first on Digital Trends Español.