There are free proposals for all tastes: shooting, role-playing, cards … which one do you decide?

Free to play games have gained a lot of popularity in recent years. And there is options for any player Enjoy your favorite genres at no cost: action, cards, role, management …. A business model that has succeeded thanks to the enormous leap in quality that many of its references have taken.

Recently, Valorant, the new bet of Riot Games, responsible for League of Legends, has been released. Its arrival has captured the attention of fans of tactical action, but also that of other types of users. Taking advantage of his arrival, We recommend some of the best F2P video games that you can enjoy in 2020.

Path of Exile (PC, PS4, XOne) When we talk about free to play we tend to think of FPS, but we shouldn’t forget about good RPG titles. Path of Exile is one of the best today, it is available on PC and console for free and offers hundreds of hours of content. A balanced experience, complex for experts and accessible for newcomers.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (PC) It doesn’t matter if we propose you free titles for 2020; it would appear in any list regardless of its date. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is fireproof and homeless thanks to a loyal community, the legend that goes with its name, and its constant evolution. We played when we were children and we will continue playing in the future.

Hearthstone (PC, Android, iOS) Card video games have become more popular than ever thanks to titles such as Legends of Runeterra, Gwent and, of course, the one we propose this time: Hearthstone. A very accessible game when taking the first steps in the genre, and terribly addictive once the player begins to master the possibilities of each hero.

Call of Duty: Warzone (PC, PS4, XOne) Call of Duty: Warzone takes just three weeks to reach impressive numbers – over fifty million players. It is currently the most popular Battle-Royale thanks to the balance of its games, its huge stage and the number of modes available, which rotate according to each week: duos, trios, loot …

Fortnite (PC, PS4, Switch, XOne, Android, iOS) As with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the great driver of the Battle-Royale phenomenon is fireproof. And it is that the title of Epic Games has passed by millions of players who enjoy it on practically all available platforms. The updates, themed events, and the change your map has undergone are to blame for its success.

Destiny 2 (PC, PS4, XOne) Bungie conceived a fantastic FPS almost four years ago. Since then, this sequel has become a success and now, in addition, it has a free to play aspect for all platforms. It will soon receive a new expansion and everything indicates that its popularity will extend to the generation that will arrive during the final stretch of 2020.

Valorant (PC) Valorant is the last great free to play to hit the market. It is on Riot Games account and the impressions after delving into its beta have been very positive. Its tactical action pits teams of five against each other and its futuristic setting means it has all the ballots to become one of the most popular titles in the coming years.

Fallout Shelter (PC, PS4, Switch, XOne, Android, iOS) Fallout Shelter has become so popular that an online version is already available in Asia. A highly addictive management experience, rich in possibilities and with the franchise’s unmistakable sense of humor. It is free and you have endless devices that you can enjoy it: PC, consoles, mobiles and tablets … Even in Tesla vehicles!

Legends of Runeterra (PC, Android, iOS) It seemed difficult that a terrain such as the card game had a new alternative of weight. It has not been for Riot Games and its Legends of Runeterra, a title that has the claim of the champions of League of Legends, as well as a long way to go. In addition, it is perfectly possible to get all the cards based on playing, at no cost.

Warframe (PC, Switch, XOne, PS4) One of the longest-running and most successful cooperative action games here. Warframe takes on exciting third-person shootings in a sci-fi universe that has continued to grow for years, empowering allied cooperation and the use of some amazing special abilities. Quite a show.

