There are millions of web pages on the Internet; In each case, the type of content, its appearance, its use and its internal management differ. Some (usually the oldest), created with HTML ‘a palo palo’, but most use some kind of web content manager, also known as CMS for its acronym in English (content management system),

These CMS differ from each other due to their ease of use, the type of website for which they are intended, their price and whether or not they are self-installing (that is, whether we can host them on a hosting of our choice). For the following list we have only selected free and self-installing CMS:

WordPress

Administration area of ​​a website with WordPress, in which the integration of Gutenberg is announced to the user.

The King of CMS: WordPress is the most used content manager on the Internet (around 30% of the websites that use some type of CMS). It is free, open source and tremendously versatile: it serves for personal blogs, for corporate portals, for forums, for online stores, etc., etc.

Further, his learning curve is very smooth: allows you to quickly start with a basic website and, from there, add functions and personalize features.

its huge community of users and developers today offers 3900 themes or templates to customize its appearance, and more than 56000 plugins (added functions); and we only talk about free themes and plugins.

Many webmasters criticize that WordPress it has become a heavier and heavier CMS over the years, fundamentally for two reasons:

By pretend to be a CMS-for-everything (originally focused on blogging).

To add the controversial Gutenberg in the basic installation, a block content designer highly valued by other users (it allows you to make graphic ‘virguerías’ in a few seconds).

You have to differentiate WordPress.org, the downloadable CMS that we can install on our own web server, from WordPress.com, the official service that facilitates the creation of WordPress websites with limited functionality and hosted on a foreign server.

Drupal

Administration area of ​​a website with Drupal.

Like WordPress, Drupal is a versatile and open source content manager. The community of developers formed around it, and that provides users with themes and plugins (called ‘modules’), is not negligible either.

Its basic installation and customization process is practically as simple as that of WordPress, but from there his learning curve is higher.

The great advantage of Drupal is that it is a manager lighter than WordPress, in addition to having a reputation for taking seriously the security (very advanced in aspects such as user permissions). Too is more flexible in aspects such as content types and the taxonomy system.

All that, together with his better support for multilingual sites (integrated as standard, not dependent on plugins) can make it a better option for certain large projects that do not fit the typical blog or corporate website models.

Magento Open Source

Magento is one of the two most used content managers for electronic stores on the Internet together with Shopify (well, and together with WooComerce, which is not a CMS but a popular WordPress plugin).

Magento Open Source is the open source version of Magento Commerce, a paid CMS owned by Adobe. More limited than the latter, it also has plugins and themes to extend its functionality.

It allows creating very complete online stores, but not an option for small projects or inexperienced webmasters. In that case, Shopify (for a fee) or the WordPress + WooComerce combination (free) will be much better alternatives.

Grav

In recent years it has started to become fashionable a new category of super-light CMS, capable of dispensing with even the use of databases, the ‘Flat-File CMS’. Within this we will find several proposals, such as Kirby, Jekyll, Craft, Pico, Bolt (which we are talking about here) … but if we have to keep one, we choose to highlight Grav.

Once installed, Grav allows you to publish content simply by hosting text files in Markdown format in a folder: there you will specify the URL of the publication, its format and date, and its text and links. This simplicity does not mean that it does not have hundreds of plugins and themes, and even with ‘skeletons’ (packs of the previous ones conformed according to the use that we want to give to the web).

Definitely, a simple and light CMS, highly recommended especially for less complex projects and that they do not host a large number of articles (the site cache is regenerated entirely after each new publication).

TiddlyWiki

guiatiddlywiki.tiddlyspot.com

If what you are looking for is to create a website with a wiki format, there are also open source CMS for that. An option for this would be to use the same manager that Wikipedia uses (called Mediawiki), but another much easier to manage (and also lighter) is Tiddlywiki.

It consists of a single HTML file (no PHP) and the files with the content, which we can save thanks to the use of Javascript. That will allow us to do without even web servers: we can ‘install’ our website even on removable media, if we want.

What kind of websites can we create with this format? Well, FAQs (collections of questions and answers), web e-books, card compilations. It can even be useful to create a website in blog format, as its official website shows.

