Whether you just want to add background music to your birthday videos or, conversely, you dream of a successful future as a youtuber, at some point you will have to ask yourself which video editor you want to work with.

And if this is your first foray into this area (or if, simply, your budget is limited) you will surely prefer to take a look at the best free alternatives before considering buying professional software like Adobe Premiere and the like.

OpenShot

OpenShot is an open source video editor, which we can find available for the main desktop operating systems.

It is a perfect choice for the needs of most userss, greatly facilitating tasks such as resizing clips, scaling, trimming and rotating them, as well as inserting moving credits or inserting audio tracks.

One of the great advantages that it offers compared to free versions of paid programs is that OpenShot you don’t have the ability to work with high definition videos (1080p or 4K).

If you have never used it and you are afraid of seeing something lost, don’t worry: the first time you start it, it will offer you to follow an introductory tutorial.

VideoPad Video Editor

VideoPad is a very complete alternative If what you are looking for is a quick and easy way to edit home videos, by simply dragging and dropping image and video files onto the interface timeline.

It also facilitates the application of transitions and visual effects (includes more than 50), all of them with predetermined templates that we can modify.

It allows us to forget about concepts like ‘resolution or’ rendering ‘: what it offers us are options based on what use we want to give the video (upload it to YouTube, burn it to DVD, view it on a mobile device) to automatically convert it to the most appropriate format.

VideoPad is a paid program … but We can use it for free if it is not for commercial purposes.

Video Editor

Already, ‘Video Editor’ is a tremendously generic name and devoid of all charisma. Despite this, this almost unknown program is installed on millions of PCs around the world, since it is integrated into Windows 10 (and is heir to the legendary Windows Movie Maker).

Despite being a good editor that allows you to do many things in the style of your beloved predecessor, Microsoft seems determined to hide it: can only be opened from the “Photos” program toolbar, the default image viewer.

It allows you to drag and drop multimedia clips, divide and rotate clips, easily add background music, change the playback speed and insert 3D effects, among many other things. It also allows you to duplicate and synchronize video projects through OneDrive.

Windows Movie Maker

The (solvent) option for nostalgics: Yes, we have just told you that Video Editor is the successor of the now deceased Windows Movie Maker. But perhaps the latter is not as dead as they say: it is still possible to download and install it, even in Windows 10.

IvsEdits

IvsEdits is a very flexible non-linear video editor, which allows you to edit videos with professional quality at all times and has dedicated an effort to get hold of its interface and functions.

Stands out for be able to work with 4K resolutions, and makes it easier for us to capture live video and audio (from webcam, microphone, etc.) to add the clips to the project we are working with.

It is a paid software, but its free version has surprisingly few limitations, so we only have to register if we want to choose IvsEdits for our projects.

Kdenlive

Kdenlive is an open source editor, which has long been only available on Linux and BSD. Windows users now also have access to this great software, which adapts to all uses, from the most basic to the most professional.

In fact, the interface offers several ‘themes’, which allow us to better adjust it to our workflow. It also allows us to customize keyboard shortcuts.

Thanks to your multitrack video editing, we will be able to use several video and audio channels simultaneously, organizing them (and silencing them) as we need. Then we can apply any of the several dozen effects and transitions that the program includes.

It has an interesting function called “proxy editing”, which allows us to work on other computers by editing low-resolution copies of our clips: when we return to our PC, the work done will be rendered in full resolution.

And, thanks to its being based on the FFMpeg libraries, Kdenlive allows us to work with almost any audio and video format without forcing us to recode it.