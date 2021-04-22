The best football books to celebrate Sant Jordi

04/23/2021

Jorge Valdano often says that, of the least important things in life, football is the most important. Its centrality in our day-to-day lives, its presence in the news and its influence on non-sporting issues make it something much more than just a sport.

Far is the cliché that football and culture are antagonistic. More and more writers, more intellectuals, surrender to football passions, and even mix them.

With the celebration of the Day of the Book and Sant Jordi, we present these essential books where football and literature converge to shine:

Illustrated history of Barça

It’s one of the best football books for the culés. Guillem Balagué, its author, is in charge of reminding us of more than a century of history. The photographs are spectacular and will help the Barça fan to remember unforgettable moments in your team’s history. It recalls the figure of such important players as Ronaldinho or Messi, and its reading will take you on a passionate journey through the history of the best football ever played.

Know and tie

Another perfect gift for him Sant Jordi’s day. Antonio Pacheco and Miguel Gutiérrez are in charge of reviewing the history of stars that never were and other surprising curiosities that will help you, as a reader, to learn more about your favorite sport. It is sure that it will be much easier for you to decipher many unknowns in the world of football and that it will be easier for you to become an expert in rarities and unjustly forgotten characters.

The 100 people who changed the world of football

If you want to hit the Day of the book, nothing better than betting on this great book. This publication reviews the history of the sport through the contribution of each important footballer. The best part is that you will discover some surprising names who have been actively involved in making football what it is today. If you want to know everything about football, this is just the book you need.

Soccer B

Jacinto Elá Eyene, the author, subtitles his work with the following phrase: what I would have liked to know when I was a footballer and nobody told me. Its purpose is to open the eyes of amateur players, their parents and anyone who wants to live the dream of being a footballer. Elá comments on her story in detail. Without a doubt, it is one of the best football books that will help you to know its hidden face and the vested interests around it.

I hate modern football

Each season the squads change radically, the representatives live in the club offices and the footballers come to command more than the coach. A media world, where the ball is not always what matters most. However, the writers Carlos Roberto and Miquel Sanchís have written an ode to a football from another era, giving free rein to their antipathy for the drift that current football has taken, and recalling with joy those increasingly distant times of footballers without waxing and coaches in tracksuits, hoping that that sport of values ​​and feelings may one day return.

Short and at the foot

When asked a question that was too long, Luis Aragonés always demanded that journalists simplify things. “Short and at the bottom & rdquor ;, it said. This book presents 40 tips to train better in soccer and team sports, where they highlight the need to give adequate information to athletes, who you should surround yourself with to be a better coach, learn to properly manage conflicts when they appear , knowing how to correct players or how to avoid monotony in tasks. Carlos Lago Peñas is Professor of the Physical and Sports Education Area at the University of Vigo.

The Monchi Method

Monchi has not only discovered real stars like Daniel Alves, but he has also become an excellent manager capable of signing at a bargain price and, ultimately, after the footballer’s success, making astronomical sales. This book, halfway between an academic manual of a successful business model and a compendium of anecdotes related to transfers, aims to show the ins and outs of a trade that moves hundreds of millions of euros each year and that is capable, if done with tino, to raise or bury passions in the stands.

Leadership. Alex Ferguson with Michael Moritz

Sir Alex Ferguson spent 38 years in the world of football, in which he won an impressive 49 titles and made Manchester United one of the great brands in the world. Leadership is structured around the strategic keys and core values ​​of the Scottish coach’s life. It includes themes that are associated with your management style and with the pursuit of success. Written with Sir Michael Moritz, it is an honest book, packed with common sense, humor, and insight that will help you become a better leader.

Herr Pep

Pep Guardiola is one of the best coaches in the history of football. After leaving Barcelona, ​​and after a sabbatical, he became the new coach of Bayern Munich. An experience in which the journalist Martí Perarnau participated, who had access to the dressing room, the coach and the players, from the signing of Guardiola until the end of the official season, and offers us a detailed account of Pep Guardiola’s vocation to work , his obsession with details and his stubbornness in the pursuit of excellence.

I am Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Piqué told La Resistencia that, one day while they were eating, Ibrahimovic said that money is not important. Seeing the astonishment of everyone present, he clarified that a lot of money is important. A true genius on and off the pitch, who in this book, in his own words, begins by talking about his troubled childhood in the dangerous neighborhoods of Malmö, Sweden, and his struggle against all the odds of success that surrounded him. In addition, in this autobiography his career, his scandals and his relationship with other world stars such as Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Vieira and Lionel Messi.

This is how you lead, this is how you compete

If, as Jorge Valdano affirms, football is a laboratory of life, the figure of the coach is ideal as a starting point to understand the true keys to team management and people management. Based on this premise, Patricia Ramírez, sports psychologist, explains in Thus you lead, thus you compete the tools that will allow the reader to improve their abilities when they are in charge of a group of people, be they a department of a company, a sports team, students in a class or his own family.

Football. Dynamics of the unthinkable

Written in 1967, this indispensable manual contains a revealing statement: “This book is useless & rdquor ;. Nothing that has to do with learning to play, direct or describe football in a definitive way. & rdquor; Soccer, to be serious, has to be a game & rdquor ;, in this way Panzeri explained 45 years ago the decline of play and the establishment of the football industry. This work constitutes a critique of modernity from within the field. No matter how orderly we seek, no matter how much science we do, the party will be decided by the art of the unforeseen, and because the neighborhood boy woke up on the right foot.

