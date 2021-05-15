The best foods for thyroid function according to an endocrinologist

The function and health of the thyroid gland is important as it affects many bodily processes. One of its main functions is to produce hormones that help regulate the body’s metabolism. Thyroid dysfunction can lead to symptoms such as tiredness, weight gain, and feeling depressed.

Some endocrinologists believe that diet can also contribute to thyroid function and alleviate some symptoms.

When this small butterfly-shaped gland located in the neck does not produce enough crucial hormones, many of the body’s functions slow down. This condition is known as hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). Mayo Clinic shares that untreated hypothyroidism can cause obesity, joint pain, infertility, and heart disease.

Endocrinologist Brittany Henderson points out in Mind Body Green that foods that are inflammatory to the immune system itself should be identified and avoided. Include in the diet foods and nutrients with anti-inflammatory properties and that intervene with the function of the thyroid.

Foods and nutrients that can benefit thyroid health:

1. Selenium

Selenium is an important nutrient for the function of the thyroid gland. The thyroid uses selenium for the production of hormones. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicate that selenium is an important mineral for reproduction and also to protect the body against infections and damage caused by free radicals.

Brazil nuts are the richest source of selenium. Just one ounce (6 to 8 walnuts) provides 544 mg of selenium which is 989% of the recommended daily intake. Therefore, Brazil nuts should be eaten in moderation. Other good sources of selenium are tuna and sardines..

2. Iodine

Photo: Any Lane / Pexels

The body needs iodine to make thyroid hormones. The NIH say it’s important for everyone to get enough iodineespecially babies and pregnant women. Foods rich in iodine are nori seaweed, cod, yogurt, others, and skim milk. Some breads are fortified with iodine. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the salt consumed be iodized.

3. Zinc

Photo: Elle Hughes / Pexels

Zinc is necessary for thyroid gland function. It is a nutrient that also supports the immune system. Zinc deficiency causes slow growth in infants and children, delayed sexual development in adolescents, and impotence in men. Oysters are the richest food in zinc. Also the baked beef, lobster, pork chop, and beans they are a source of this mineral.

4. Iron

Photo: Shutterstock

In addition to being needed to make hemoglobin, iron is also required by the body to make hormones. Dr. Henderson points to research showing severe iron deficiency anemia leading to hypothyroidism.

Foods naturally rich in iron are the oysters, navy beans, dark chocolate, and beef liver; beef liver should be eaten in moderation.

5. Omega-3

Photo: Shutterbug75 / Pixabay

Fatty fish is the largest source of omega-3 fatty acids. Fish such as salmon and sardines are among the richest fish in marine omega-3s that can help decrease inflammation associated with thyroid dysfunction.

Mayo Clinic recommends avoiding taking thyroid hormone at the same time than nuts, soybean meal, cottonseed meal, iron supplements as well as calcium supplements. Suggest that these foods and products be consumed several hours before or after taking thyroid medication.