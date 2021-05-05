The best food offers to celebrate this Cinco de Mayo without affecting your pocket



May 5 has become one of the most celebrated holidays by the Latino community in the United States.

Photo: Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels / Pexels

Cinco de Mayo celebrates the victory of the Mexican army over the French in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It is undeniable that for all Mexicans it is a date that encompasses an important moment of celebration. In fact in a specific way it is a holiday that It has become a very popular holiday in the United States. And based on this, this famous national celebration is simply the perfect excuse to enjoy the wide and succulent range of all-time favorite Mexican sandwiches: burritos, tacos, stews and guacamole. All with a lot of sauce! Of course, margaritas, cocktails with tequila and mezcal, and typical sweets, simply cannot be missing.

Is there a Mexican party without delicious food and drink? Of course not, it is well known that Mexicans are the kings of good eating and drinking. Based on this, we gave ourselves the task of compiling some of the best offers in restaurants, drinks and the occasional spicy gift, without a doubt they will be the best ally to celebrate being Mexican with great pride. No matter where you are in the country!

1. Bahama Breeze margarita mix

After a year of pandemic, little by little we return to normality, however we have not yet fully achieved it. For those who feel more comfortable celebrating at home we have the perfect idea to prepare the best appetizers: the Bahama Breeze margarita mix. For only $ 5, you will get 7 ounces to prepare the unique and classic lemon margarita made with Jose Cuervo Tradicional tequila. Without a doubt, it is the star drink to accompany all kinds of delicious Mexican snacks. The best of all? They will also handle an incredible offer for those who prefer to visit the restaurant, since throughout the day as part of the menu the classic margaritas will be only $ 5 Marvelous!

2. Chili´s

Without a doubt Chili´s is one of the most popular restaurants to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, since they offer all kinds of cocktails and festive snacks alluding to the occasion with a very Mexican stamp. If you feel in a festive mood, do not hesitate to enjoy his proposal of five drink specials for just $ 5 all dayYou will find margaritas with the most typical Mexican flavors, beers and select imported products. Best of all, this offer is available both for dining at participating restaurants and for take-out and enjoying at home.

3. Chipotle

Trivia can be a fun way to celebrate a holiday and it certainly is still more exciting when free food is up for grabs. Chipotle has recovered its popular trivia game and this May 5 250,000 people can win free coupon codes, with delicious gifts of its classic Mexican dishes: burritos, tacos and quesadillas. All you have to do to participate is visit ChipotleIQ.com, Until the 7th of May. Another great offer that you cannot miss is the opportunity to win one of their five $ 500 gift cards through their official Instagram page. Now Chipotle got really Mexican!

4. Cholula

There is no worthy Mexican celebration without a burrito. To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Cholula is giving away “Replacement burritos” this May 5 to anyone who uses the code “BURRITODOWN” in the DoorDash application and online. Using this code automatically unlocks $ 20 on any order that includes a burrito and, as a special bonus, no shipping fees will be added to orders. For all lovers of spicy, there will be a mini bottle of Cholula as a gift The best? The burrito offering will be available at participating restaurants in select cities across the country: Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles and New York.

5. On the border, Mexican Grill & Cantina

One of the more typical Mexican food chains, to enjoy a true cantina atmosphere with fun Mexican details. For this Cinco de Mayo they offer their guests a special drink called “Five Rita” $ 5 made with Cuervo Tequila, to make us really Mexican. In addition, the first 100 people in each of its branches will receive as a gift a commemorative shot glass.

6. Waba Grill

The kings of affordable and healthy food couldn’t stop joining the Cinco de Mayo offerings. Waba Grill, know that no food is the same without the special touch of avocado and that is why throughout the month of May they will offer free servings of avocado in all their bowls and typical dishes. Finally, we all know that there is no Mexican celebration that is worthwhile without avocado as the star ingredient.

–

It may interest you: