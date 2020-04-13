Tribute to Two Legends He has always had exciting fights that were remembered by fans.

However, this year’s 2020 edition was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic that afflicts Mexico and the world.

That does not stop us at Planet Wrestling remembering the great battles that were lived in the ring of the Arena Mexico in that event.

ATLANTIS STOPPED VILLAIN III

Every last drop of the vital liquid was spilled in that fight in which there were more than 30 keys between Atlantis and Villain III.

Although it was a war without quarter, it was Atlantis the key that gave him the triumph to the children’s idol.

After that, Arturo Díaz Mendoza had to strip off his mask, before the public’s gaze.

LAST WARRIOR REMOVED THE COVER FROM VILLAIN V

Another member of the Mendoza Dynasty He saw his mask drop in the sacred ring of the Arena Mexico.

In front of a full Cathedral of Lucha Libre, the The last of his lineage stripped Ray Mendoza Jr. of his cap, who said he had a 32-year career.

BLUE PANTHER AND BLACK HOUSES DRAWN IN THE SAND MEXICO

A technical duel in the ring of the Arena Mexico was witnessed between Negro Casas and Blue Panther.

Although both used their best keys, the Chinese Terror decreed a tie in the fight.

PERRO AGUAYO LOST THE HAIR AGAINST THE UNIVERSE 2000

An emblematic head of hair fell in the Arena México and was that of the Aguayo Dog.

In a rivalry that became historical, The Can de Nochistlán fell against Universo 2000, handing over his mane.

PERRO AGUAYO AND THE SON OF PERRO AGUAYO RAPARED HUNDRED FACES AND MASK YEAR 2000

He Son of the Aguayo Dog allied with his father to face the Dynamites in Tribute to Two Legends.

The Arena Mexico witnessed a fight full of rudeness in which the Dynamites were losers, giving up their hair.

It should be noted that this fight was the last of Hundred Faces, as it marked his retirement from wrestling.