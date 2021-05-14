The best five cylinder? A 702 hp Audi S2 destroys the Autobahn (+ video)

Five-cylinder engines have a very distinctive sound. Its firing order and its balance make its sound deep and harmonious, loaded with nuances. Audi is one of the brands with the longest tradition in five-cylinder engines, and currently the only one that produces engines in this configuration in passenger cars. One of Audi’s most legendary five-cylinder is the 2.2-liter turbo, premiered in the eighties in the Audi Quattro. It is, essentially, the same engine that drives the Audi S2 atomic that stars in this post.

As standard, the Audi S2 Coupé was already quite a serious car. Its 2.2 turbo engine developed 230 hp, and although it did not reach the power level of an Audi RS2 Avant – whose engine already delivered 315 hp – its performance was more than decent: 0 to 100 km / h fell in just 5.9 seconds. The ease of empowering these engines and the enormous robustness of its engine block have made it possible to create high-performance monsters. This is the case of the Audi S2 Coupé in the video, whose engine has been boosted to 702 hp, retaining its manual gearbox.

All Audi S2s featured Audi’s prestigious permanent all-wheel drive quattro system.

As can be seen, it has required an advanced electronic control system, as well as extensive mechanical modifications. The result, however, is spectacular: the S2 picks up speed with astonishing ease and in the middle of the Autobahn, it reaches 260 km / h as fast as some cars reach 120 km / h. Had it not been for the traffic, it would have easily exceeded 300 km / h. Without further ado, enjoy the video recorded by AutoTOP on the German Autobahn, and above all, turn up the volume of your speakers well.

Audi RS2 Avant photo gallery