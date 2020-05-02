Charles Chaplin was born exactly 131 years ago in London and died more than 40 years ago in Switzerland, but, to this day, he is still the greatest icon in the history of cinema. To celebrate his birthday we review some of the most important films of his career, from the days of ‘El chico’ to the bittersweet ‘Candilejas’.

The boy (1921)

In 1921 Charles Chaplin was one of the best-known people in the world, and one of the best paid, but that did not make him forget a childhood typical of a Dickens novel. To make matters worse shortly before starting to shoot what would be his first full-length film, he had lost his first son, which made ‘The boy’ one of the most personal films of his career, combining things from his childhood with his desire to become a father. It was also the film that would best define his career, mixing comedy and drama, or as the initial poster best explained, “a film with a smile – and, perhaps, a tear.”

The Chimera of Gold (1925)

Chaplin puts his little bum in an abandoned cabin in the middle of the gold rush and gives the cinema some of his most remembered scenes, such as the stew and subsequent feast of one of his boots or the dance of the rolls. The film masterfully combines Chaplin’s two faces, the comic and the melodramatic, and results in one of the best films in the history of silent cinema.

The circus (1928)

Less poetic than ‘The Gold Rush’, ‘The Circus’ is one of the funniest movies of his career, focusing more on his comedy. But it’s not all laughter, as you can see at the end. After becoming a big star, the circus leaves the city leaving him behind. That scene was shot four days after the premiere of ‘The Jazz Singer’, the first sound film in history. The cinema was moving and Chaplin knew it.

City Lights (1931)

When ‘City Lights’ was released, silent films were dead and buried, Hollywood had given itself up to the voices and many of the stars of that stage had seen their careers come to an end not knowing how to adapt to the new medium. But that didn’t stop Chaplin from delivering one of the heights of his career (and one of the best movies of all time) clinging to his old style. As he well knew, his character was loved and understood in all parts of the world, without the need to make him speak (it was the French who renamed him Charlot), and ‘City Lights’ proved that Chaplin’s talent was universal, becoming what is possibly his best film, as well as the favorite of the director himself and other colleagues such as Orson Welles, Stanley Kubrick or Woody Allen.

Modern Times (1936)

Chaplin makes his most political film to date and he does it masterfully, with a satic on dehumanization in the modern and mechanized world of his time. The little tramp bids farewell through the front door of film history, leaving iconic sequence after iconic sequence. Silent cinema, and its greatest icon, could not have had a better will than this.

The great dictator (1940)

The first spoken film in its history was a slap in the face for an admirer of his who had even copied his mustache. Chaplin proves again that satire is one of the best weapons against delusions of greatness and that humor can also fight Nazism and laugh in the face of Adolf Hitler. Years later he would say that he would not have made the film if he had known all the atrocities committed by the Nazis, but, for once, he was wrong. Her wonderful challenge to the man who saw the world as a thing to conquer is an absolute delight, as evidenced by the fact that when it was released in France in 1945, after five years of German occupation, it became the most popular film of that year.

Monsieur Verdoux (1947)

The most radical change in Chaplin’s career came with the continuation of ‘The Great Dictator’, released two years after the end of World War II. The world had changed, and Chaplin had, too. Even though the barber from ‘The Great Dictator’ was not the little bum, the similarities were evident. However, in ‘Monsieur Verdoux’ there is nothing similar, what’s more, the man who had played the most iconic character in the history of cinema now gave life to a serial killer, specialized in killing the ladies he married. Quite a ‘shock’ that was massacred by American critics of his time, despite being a wonderful dark humor comedy that demonstrated its tremendous versatility.

Footlights (1952)

‘Candilejas’ is the most melancholic of his films or, if you prefer, in which the balance leans more towards tears than towards smiles. It is also totally autobiographical, as ‘El chico’ had been, speaking of a vaudeville artist, Calvero, who had been tremendously popular but whose art had gone out of fashion. It is inevitable to think of Chaplin himself when watching the film, a film that was boycotted in the US, his adoptive country, which was banned from returning shortly after its release. He would not do it until 20 years later when the Film Academy decided to award him an honorary Oscar. At that gala he received an ovation of more than 12 minutes, the longest in history. It could have been an hour and we still won’t have paid the debt with the tremendous art of this genius.

