On April 10, one of the most anticipated games was released. Final Fantasy VII Remake is the remaster of the legendary PlayStation RPG released in January 1997 by the then company called Squaresoft. 23 years later a work comes to us with state-of-the-art graphics and respecting – albeit with certain licenses – the original work. A title that is astonishing both new players and all of us who enjoyed it in our youth.

And for all those who want to have Cloud, Aeris or Tifa on their mobile phone, We leave you some wallpapers that will undoubtedly be one of the best games of 2020. Without a doubt, we love Final Fantasy.

The best Final Fantasy VII Remake wallpapers for your Android phone

Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of Cloud, a former SOLDIER (Shinra’s elite group, a powerful electric multinational that governs one of the world’s most powerful cities, Midgar) and now a hired mercenary who will join Avalanche, an eco-terrorist group that aims to defeat Shinra by believe that the latter is depleting the planet’s natural resources.

On this journey he will meet Aeris, a smiling girl who hides much more than she really is and to whom the powerful energy company also follows in her footsteps. Final Fantasy VII tells us a strong story about life and death without forgetting the ecological message in the background. A cult game that has gone down in history on its own merits and that for many is the best video game ever created.

Final Fantasy VII Remake only tells the part in which the protagonists flee from Midgar, so the rest of the original game will be narrated in subsequent installments. But that nobody takes their hands to the head, because if in the original this part could be overcome in just 4 hours, Square Enix has extended it with extended parts, new scenarios and new characters, so it will take us approximately 40 hours without counting all the additional content that is unlocked when you complete the game.

At the moment Final Fantasy VII Remake is only available for PlayStation 4 although this is only a temporary exclusive, since next year it will be released on Xbox and very possibly on PC.

