Every year automakers launch new car designs and with them comes new technology, new features, and new uses that didn’t exist before. All brands strive to always be at the forefront and offer the best in their vehicles.

For manufacturers it’s not just competing on price, size, fuel economy, and space, cars rub shoulders with innovative features that surprise or take our breath away.

In this 2020 new features came out in the cars, so here we tell you what are the best features of this year.

Pickup rear door.

We’ve long seen only one type of tailgate in pickups, but some manufacturers released a new design. trucks with swing doors and split rear doors help us load and unload more easily.

Manufacturers such as Ram and GMC have also offered steps so that you can climb into bed with no problem.

Two-speed automatic transmission

Porsche released a two-speed automatic transmission in the 2020 Porsche Taycan only. The electric vehicle (EV) 2-speed transmission applies to the rear engine only and can help launch the car at 60 miles per hour (mph) in less 3 seconds.

Best cameras

Cameras to aid drivers’ vision have long since left, but SUVs now have more cameras and better angles.

Some Chevrolet and GMC vehicles offer up to 15 different camera views with eight cameras positioned outside the truck

Headlights

Matrix headlights are used by automakers such as Audi and Hyundai to project light onto different areas of the road for better vision or to reduce glare in oncoming traffic.

Driver assistance

Almost all automakers include available driver assistance systems that can help keep the car centered in its lane or reduce driver fatigue in long loads.

