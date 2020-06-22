The best Father’s Day memes | .

Thousands of people as well as great personalities of the show are celebrating Father’s Day on June 21, so they could not miss the memes.

It is on social networks that we have seen countless photographs and videos dedicated with love to our parents, however, there are those who have done the opposite.

Although like everything in this world there must be a balance, not everything in life is happiness and just as there are people who have enjoyed having excellent parents there are people who have lived the opposite and there are also others who simply have not had it.

Well they say that father he is the one who breeds and not the one who begetsFor this reason, men who are stepfathers also become fathers, and although it is criticized and mocked, there are also some women who have had to carry out both the role of mother and father.

Users of both Facebook and Twitter Much of the day has been spent mocking the general idea of ​​Father’s Day.

Black humor abounds everywhere, by way of criticism and mockery is that we remember some of the iconic memes such as the one of the son who is waiting for his dad to return from buying X product, or of the gay dads who do not know who they are going to celebrate.

I made this meme because it will be my first fatherless day, but I can’t send it to the family because there they get offended quickly pic.twitter.com/qwfMAKyg8H – disobedient drawing (@dibudesobedece)

June 20, 2020

Without eagerness to offend anyone, the ingenuity of the mexican It is also based on laughing at our own misfortunes since most of the things we take with humor, so we hope that no one is offended when reading this note in advance, we apologize if someone feels offended.

Our parents are one of the pillars that sustain us Whether we are big or small, they are always there for us, but the burlesque father himself laughs at us when we fall or something happens to us.

Despite any ridicule, scolding, compliment or negative or positive comment, we will always have in our heart the first hero of our lives or in the case of women the first prince charming.

