the best fashion series of the platform

Have fun with any of the 7 best Netflix fashion series, there are options for all tastes.

It is no secret to anyone that on Netflix you can always find a movie or series capable of entertaining you. However, this can turn into a nightmare if you have no idea what you want to see. For this same reason, today we will tell you what they are The 7 best fashion series you can watch on Netflix right now.

Watching Netflix for free is possible and these are all the options

Did you want to be attached to the trends of streaming platforms? Well then you’ve come to the right place. Whatever your tastes, in the following list you will find something that meets your expectations.

The 7 best Netflix fashion series

You are about to see a list with the 7 series that are currently giving something to talk about within a streaming platform as immense as Netflix is. Choose the one you like the most and voila!

New Rich New Poor Mrs. Steel Grey’s Anatomy Lucifer Ugly Betty Elite The 7 Deadly Sins

New rich. new poor

New rich, new poor is one of the best fashion series that the platform has at the moment. The story is about a nurse who confessed before she died having made the mistake 30 years ago of switching two newborn babies. Bryant Galindo, raised in a family with financial problems and Andrés Ferreira, a businessman and heir to a powerful family full of luxury.

Everything will explode when Ferreira’s widow decides give your foster child a lesson and your biological child a chance, exchanging their lives. After that, both the new rich and the new poor will have to face different realities.

Year: 2007 Seasons: 1 Episodes: 101 Approximate duration: 42 minutes.

Lady steel

Señora Acero is another series that has been very fashionable on Netflix for several months. This tells the story of Sara Aguilar Bermúdez, a beautiful, charismatic and intelligent woman who goes from being an ordinary housewife, to being the person capable of shaking the foundations of a corrupt government.

A series with everything you need to entertain you!

Year: 2014 Seasons: 5 Episodes: 395 Approximate duration: 42 minutes.

Grey’s Anatomy

In case you didn’t know, Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama in history. This series revolves around Meredith Gray, the daughter of a renowned general surgeon, and her life after being accepted into the residency program at Seattle Grace Hospital.

The incredible series of doctors, hospitals and medicine it has all the ingredients to catch you and fall in love: drama, emotion, conflict, characters who overcome adversity, complex medical cases and an incredible protagonist.

Year: 2005, Seasons: 17, Episodes: 369, Approximate duration: 42 minutes.

Lucifer

One Netflix series that has everything to keep you entertained is Lucifer. Yes, the fallen angel from heaven has its own series. In it you will see that the Lord of Darkness is very bored of his own existence, so he decides leave hell and move to Los Angeles to enjoy the pleasures of the mortal world.

Does this series catch your attention? Well when you start to see it you will realize that has a high dose of black humor that will hook you.

Year: 2020 Seasons: 5 Episodes: 83 Approximate duration: 42 minutes.

Ugly Betty

Ugly Betty is one of the most popular Colombian soap operas ever created. Here you will see how Betty, A very prepared and intelligent young woman, but not at all pretty, goes to work in a Colombian fashion company. Due to her unattractive appearance, at work she is humiliated, degraded, made fun of, and even denigrated in wages.

As the chapters go by, the outlook for the protagonist will improve. Why? Because after that a person will come to help her get ahead and to recover from the blows of life. Without a doubt, it is one of the best soap operas you can see on Netflix because it will fill you with emotions from the first episode.

Year: 1999 Seasons: 1 Episodes: 51 Average duration: 25 minutes

Elite

Elite is a Netflix fashion series, one that has just released new episodes. The story revolves around some working-class boys who enter an exclusive institute and face both a murder mystery and a nasty class struggle.

Even though it’s one of many Netflix teen series, it’s also plays some intense themes that are not usually covered in this type of productions. For this and many other reasons, Elite has been so successful in different parts of the world.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 24 Average duration: 50 minutes.

The 7 deadly sins

The Seven Deadly Sins is a Netflix anime that tells the story of the Kingdom of Liones, a place where the third princess decided to flee after the Holy Knights executed a coup. Apparently, the Great Holy Knight was killed a decade ago by the Seven Deadly Sins and now they are accused of traitors.

We are talking about a anime with a classic structure, with classic characters and classic conflicts. Ideal for those who want to see a fresh and different story!

Year: 2019Seasons: 4Chapters: 76Average duration: 23 minutesHow to get Netflix cheaper: the best tricks

Related topics: Netflix

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow