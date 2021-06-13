The best farewell to Pascual and Barrufet

06/13/2021 at 9:57 PM CEST

They deserved a goodbye like this Xavi Pascual and David Barrufet, two club men who already have their suitcases packed to leave FC Barcelona. A shame after almost a lifetime dedicated to the club of their hearts, but the Board’s decision has a turn back and both will seek new paths in their lives linked to handball.

They needed this title and the players did not fail in the final against Aalborg. They gave themselves thoroughly and gave everything to honor in the best way they know their coach and sports manager … the two great forgers of this project. They leave, but with the most important title under their arm and with the pride of having achieved it on the last day of their effective relationship with the club.

Xavi Pascual will leave with homework done and with no less than 61 titles since he assumed command of the team on February 9, 2009. 12 and a half years later, Pascual leaves with his boots on and with a Champions League that has been resisting since 2015

He was criticized that with a great team he would have only won two Champions. Well, there will no longer be two but three the continental scepters of this great coach born in Barcelona 53 years ago and who will continue his career in the bench of Dinamo Bucharest.

‘Barru’, tears and hugs

Nothing else to win the Champions, the manager of the Barcelona handball David Barrufet took to the track to embrace the new champions and to celebrate a European Cup that is undoubtedly yours too. More yours than anyone else’s.

He is largely responsible for his Barça becoming an invincible team that closed the season this Sunday with 61 victories in the 61 games played, 20 of them in the Champions League in a historical milestone that will remain forever in the club’s history books.

Goodbye after 37 years

‘Barru’ has been at Barça for 37 years and on May 19 the new Board informed him that they do not have him. He hoped to continue working within the club and leaves disappointed, but with the joy and enormous satisfaction of having been able to give his last service with the title most desired by all.