If you are looking for extra mAh in abundance for your mobile, these Xiaomi batteries will give you everything you need.

External batteries have become the perfect match for those who need extra power for their phones. If you are one of them, you must not lose sight of external batteries signed by Xiaomi, one of the specialized companies in this type of accessories.

In this article we focus on the “powerbanks” of the Chinese manufacturer to recommend its 3 best models. After analyzing them thoroughly, we tell you its best features, among which many milliamps per hour (mAh) and even wireless charging are not lacking. To finish, we will get wet choosing the best Xiaomi battery -remember that it is a subjective opinion-.

The best external Xiaomi batteries for your mobile

Currently there are mobiles with large batteries on the market. However, if you are going to be away from home or for any reason you cannot have the charger for a long period of time, you need a good external battery to keep the phone alive. Next, we will tell you about the best Xiaomi “powerbanks” that you can buy currently.

My Power Bank 3 Pro 20,000 mAh

Xiaomi presented in September 2019 a vitaminized version of the Mi Powerbank 3, its most complete external battery to date. This is how we met the Mi PowerBank 3 Pro, which stands out for a very wide 20,000 mAh capacity and 5V / 3A output power if the devices are charged simultaneously.

Yes, devices, because this Xiaomi external battery has three output ports: two USB-A ports and a USB-C port with which you can use fast charge up to 45W. When buying an external battery you should also look at its size, and it has dimensions of 153.5 x 73.5 x 27.5 mm and a weight of 399 grams, data that is understood when you see that it has 20,000 mAh.

Ultimately, if you are looking for a large capacity battery and powerful input and output loads, the Xiaomi Mi Powerbank 3 Pro is the answer. You must sacrifice some comfort when carrying it, since it is a large and heavy battery, but you will have power for many hours. Its price? Around 47 euros on Amazon.

My Power Bank 2C 20,000 mAh

We continue with external 20,000 mAh batteries with this Mi Powerbank 2C, which has two USB output ports that if used simultaneously they can provide up to 5.1V / 3.6A. You can charge the phone, tablet or other technological devices such as the Xiaomi Mi Band, since the battery supports low current charging.

Although it does not have as many output ports as the Mi Powerbank 3 Pro and lacks fast charge, this Mi Powerbank 2C is a good option if you want to have extra power for your mobile by a price of around 30 euros. Incidentally, its dimensions are similar to the previous model, with a size of 149.5 x 69.6 x 23.9 mm and a weight of 358 grams.

My Wireless Power Bank 10,000 mAh

The last external Xiaomi battery that we recommend is this Mi Wireless Powerbank, with a capacity of 10,000 mAh. Although it is a smaller capacity than the previous models, this “powerbank” has a very powerful plus: it is able to charge wirelessly to those devices that have this technology.

If you have a mobile with wireless charging, the Mi Wireless Powerbank is the external battery you need, since you can maintain the power of the device without the need for cables. Also, this “powerbank” It also has a USB-A and an 18W USB-C output port, which will allow you to charge other devices simultaneously.

Wired or wireless, this external battery is perfect for transferring power to 3 devices at once. Its dimensions, 147.9 x 71.6 x 18.4 mm, and a weight of around 300 grams, confirm that this Mi Wireless Powerbank is lighter than the previous options. You can get her for about 40 euros both on Amazon and on the Xiaomi website.

Andro4all’s opinion

Taking into account that we are looking for the most complete Xiaomi battery, and without forgetting that this is a personal opinion, in Andro4all we would stick with the Mi Powerbank 3 Pro. Its 20,000 mAh and its fast charge of up to 45W through the USB-C port ensure a fast and full recharge of devices you connect. Yes, its price is higher, but you do so with an external battery that, if you take good care of it, can be the perfect complement to your mobile for a few years.

We do not overlook that the choice depends on your needs: You may prefer to spend less money when choosing the Mi Powerbank 2C, with which you give up fast charging but ensure a capacity of 20,000 mAh. On the other hand, if you have a phone with wireless charging, the Mi Wireless Powerbank battery is the ideal one for you.

