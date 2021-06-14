The best extendable console tables with which to optimize the space available at home

How much space does an extendable console table take up?

The size of a extendable console table it can vary greatly depending on the model. Although the truth is that these pieces of furniture are designed to take up little space and, at the right time, to be able to expand its dimensions. Depending on the use that we are going to give it and its location, our extendable console table can be larger or smaller.

Advantages of buying an extendable console table

It is clear that if we want a extending table is to make the most of the available space in our home. But do you really know all the benefits of buying one of these furniture?

We make better use of space of the house. Ideal for small homes. Many models include different degrees of opening. Great choice for households with many cohabitants. They are incredibly versatile.

Sizes and designs very varied.

How to use an extendable console table

Although using one of these console tables it does not have much science, it is true that we will have to stop a few minutes with the installation. Anyway, we would like to detail you the most important details to make good use of our new acquisition:

Mounting. You will most likely have to assemble the table yourself. But don’t worry, because it is a very simple task. You will only have to follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Opening. Not all console tables extend the same way. Each will have its own mechanism, so we recommend that you follow the steps indicated by the manufacturer.

Closing. To close the table, all you have to do is do the reverse process of opening. Again, make sure that you are respecting the mechanism and operation of the table.

Where to buy an extendable console table at a good price

You have probably found your extendable console table ideal. But now a question arises: where to buy it? Well, we recommend these main points of sale:

Extendable console tables at Amazon. If you want your extendable table for now, the best thing is to buy it on Amazon. In addition, you can find a high-quality model at a tremendously affordable price.

Extendable console tables at El Corte Inglés. Buying your console table at El Corte Inglés can also be a great option. After all, it is a surface that always offers the best products from the best manufacturers. And it also has a parcel service.