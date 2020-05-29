As we do every year around these dates, the time has come to start collecting the best mobiles that this 2020 is leaving us. To do this, we are going to divide the current catalog into different ranges based on a set price range. Here, we are going to focus on the input range, or what is the same, the terminals that occupy the lowest step -for price and performance- of the portfolio of each manufacturer.

For the selection of models, we have taken into account two factors: on the one hand, that they reached the market during 2020 or, at most, in the last days of 2019, and on the other, that they have a maximum launch price of 200 euros. The order of the marks is strictly alphabetical. Obviously, we will be updating the article with the new terminals that are coming in the coming months, so if you miss any candidate, do not hesitate to leave it to us in the comments.

Alcatel 1B 2020

For less than 80 euros, the Alcatel 1B 2020 offers you a 5.5-inch HD + LCD screen and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 215 processor flanked by 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of expandable internal storage. It also includes a 3,000 mAh battery and Android 10 Go operating system.

The front camera has a 5 MP f / 2.2 sensor, while the rear camera offers 8 MP resolution, f / 2.0 aperture and LED flash. And let’s not forget the special button to activate Google Assistant. You can find it in two colors: black and teal.

Huawei Y6s

The Chinese company’s proposal in this entry range is the Huawei Y6s, a model that boasts an attractive design and a 6.09-inch IPS LCD screen with HD + resolution (1,560 x 720 pixels) and TÜV Rheinland certification. Inside it, we have MediaTek’s Helio P35 processor, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of expandable internal storage and EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie with Google Mobile Services installed.

The photographic equipment consists of an 8-megapixel f / 2.0 front camera and a 13 megapixel f / 1.8 rear camera. The rest of the outstanding features are completed with a fingerprint reader, the possibility of facial unlocking, an FM radio and a 3,020 mAh battery.

Huawei P40 Lite E

This “cropped” edition of the P40 Lite was first announced in Poland, but eventually went on sale in our country as well. Among other features, the Huawei P40 E Lite includes a 6.39-inch perforated IPS LCD screen with HD + resolution (1,560 x 720 pixels) and the in-house Kirin 710F processor.

It has an 8-megapixel front camera and triple rear camera consisting of: a main 48-megapixel sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide angle and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It comes with EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie, but does not include Google mobile services (GMS). For power, it has a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Huawei P Smart 2020

If there is something that characterizes this new lower-middle-range phone, it is precisely the slight improvements including compared to the previous model. In fact, it inherits the screen (6.21-inch FullHD + LCD), the dual camera (13 MP + 2 MP), the processor (Kirin 710), the battery (3,400 mAh), and even the Android-based EMUI 9 operating system. 9.

In this way, Huawei has been able to put on board Google mobile services. And how is it different? Very simple: in RAM and internal storage, which is now 3 GB and 64 GB, respectively. You can find it in three different colors: blue, black or green.

Motorola Moto G8

The eighth generation of the Motorola Moto G range has its greatest exponent in the Moto G8. This model incorporates the Snapdragon 665 processor from Qualcomm along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. It also mounts a 6.4-inch HD + screen with a hole in the upper left corner to house the front camera (8 MP).

It has a vertically aligned triple camera, supported by artificial intelligence and formed by a 16 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide angle and a 2 MP third sensor for macro photography. A fingerprint reader, Android 10 and a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging complete its features.

Nokia 2.3

With the generation jump, Nokia has bet on this model for a 6.2-inch HD + screen and MediaTek’s Helio A22 processor, supported by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. To this are added a 4,000 mAh battery, the FM radio and the possibility of unlocking by facial recognition.

The Nokia 2.3 also includes a 5 MP front camera and a double rear camera with a 13 MP f / 2.2 main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. All this combined with the pure experience and updates that Android One guarantees.

OPPO A5 (2020)

To the 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), the OPPO A5 (2020) adds Qualcomm’s Snpadragon 665 processor and a huge 5,000 mAh battery Compatible with 10W charging and reverse charging to power other wired devices.

It also highlights its quad rear camera with a 12-megapixel f / 1.8 main sensor, 8-megapixel f / 2.25 wide-angle, 2-megapixel f / 2.4 monochrome sensor and 2-megapixel f / 2.4 sensor for depth reading. It is also not lacking in the USB-C port, NFC connectivity and the fingerprint reader.

Realme 6i

The most modest member of the Realme 6 series boasts a data sheet that could well be included in the mid-range, but with a price of 179 euros. Among other features, it has a 6.5-inch HD + screen, the Helio G80 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The front camera has a 16 megapixel f / 2.0 sensor, while the rear camera is quad– A 48-megapixel f / 1.8 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography. In addition, the Realme 6i includes a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge and reverse wired charging.

Realme C3

A step below the Realme 6i we find this Realme C3, the cheapest company bet. That doesn’t stop it from offering a 5,000 mAh battery with reverse cable charging and a triple rear camera with a 12 MP f / 1.8 main sensor, 2 MP macro sensor, and 2 MP depth sensor.

It also boasts a pretty attractive, splash-resistant design, plus a 6.5-inch HD + display, the MediaTek Helio G70 processor, 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal storage. As an operating system, it brings the new Realme UI layer based on Android 10.

Sony Xperia L4

The new model from the most economical range of the Japanese manufacturer brings, among other novelties, a 6.2 inch widescreen with a 21: 9 aspect ratio and a drop-shaped notch. It also includes a triple rear camera made up of a 13 MP main sensor, a 5 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

In addition, the Sony Xperia L4 has a 3,580 mAh battery supports fast charging, 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal capacity. It is also not missing the side fingerprint reader and extensive connectivity: Dual SIM 4G, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C and headphone jack. At the moment, it can only be purchased on the Sony website and on Vodafone.

Wiko View4 and View4 Lite

The fourth generation of the Wiko View family proposes this model with 6.52 inch HD + screen, MediaTek Helio P22 processor and triple camera with a 13 MP main sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 114 degree wide angle. Added to this are 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

But there is no doubt that the most outstanding feature of the Wiko View4 is its battery, which has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and can reach, according to Wiko, three days of autonomy. Its features are completed with an 8 MP front camera, Android 10 and a dedicated button for the Google Assistant.

For those who settle for a more modest model, the WiKo View4 Lite with 2GB / 32GB in three different colors is also for sale. It has several features in common with its older brother, such as the display, processor, and rear camera, but has a smaller battery (4,000 mAh) and a front camera with less resolution (5 MP).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

The new Redmi Note 9 includes a 6.53-inch LCD panel with FullHD + resolution and a hole in the upper left corner to house the 13-megapixel front camera. It also includes the Helio G85 processor, a 5,020 mAh battery supports 18W fast charge and a rear fingerprint reader.

Rear camera consists of four sensors– The main 48 MP, 8 MP wide angle, 2 MP sensor for macro photography and another 2 MP sensor for depth reading. It is sold in three colors and in two configurations, but only the 3GB / 64GB model falls below the 200-euro barrier. Right now, it is in the reserve period, but it will go on sale in the coming days.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

The Redmi Note 9S has recently landed in our country and, although it has not yet been officially announced by Xiaomi Spain, it is already possible to purchase the global version with 4GB / 64GB in various stores, and in some of them, below 200 euros. . Among its virtues, stand out that enormous 5,020 mAh battery supports 18W fast charge and the large 6.67-inch IPS screen with FullHD + resolution.

It does not have NFC, but it does includes an infrared port, side fingerprint reader, USB-C and headphone jack. In addition, it has the Snapdragon 720G, a 16 MP front camera and a 48 MP + 8 MP + 5MP + 2M MP rear camera. All in a splash resistant design.

