The best engine sound ever created?

If you are one of those who still breathes a sigh remembering the glorious era of Formula 1 with a V12 engine, today we bring you a video that you will want to see over and over again in a loop. From Gordon Murray Automotive and Cosworth, today we discover the new atmospheric V12 of the spectacular GMA T.50 howling at 12,100 rpm, a really impressive figure for a mechanic designed by and to offer the ultimate experience to the lucky owners of the spiritual successor to the McLaren F1.

The wildest engine of the moment is a V12 created by Cosworth exclusively for the GMA T.50

If you still do not know the GMA T.50, we already anticipate that it is called to be one of the supercars that goes into the history books. This car has been created by Gordon Murray himself, thus seeking to evolve the original idea on which the McLaren F1 was created.. The similarities in terms of concepts are wide between the two models, but in T.50 everything has been taken to the extreme using the technology and solutions available today.

Rather than repeat the alliance with BMW Motorsport to bring the T.50’s engine to life, GMA decided to start from a blank sheet and partner with Cosworth to create a unique, custom-designed powertrain for its new supercar. Thus, the result is a 12-cylinder V-engine, naturally aspirated and with 3.9 liters of displacement, capable of developing 735 hp of maximum power in the T.50s version and reach a turning ceiling of no less than 12,100 rpm!

GMA has already started to roll the first prototypes of the T.50, having Cosworth performing the final set-up of the propeller, which has allowed us to see him for the first time developing the maximum of his power and achieving those 12,100 revolutions per minute that make it a marvel of modern engineering. A total of 100 units of the T.50 street version will be manufactured of the T.50, and another 25 units of the circuit version with the name T.50s Nikki Lauda. Deliveries to customers are scheduled for 2022 with a starting price of 2.36 and 3.59 million euros respectively.